Nixu Oyj : Jaya Baloo, a recognized cybersecurity professional joins Nixu Corporation Board of Directors

European cybersecurity company Nixu is pleased to announce that Dutch-American Jaya Baloo has been elected to Nixu Corporation's Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting held on April 7, 2020.



Jaya Baloo has been Chief Information Security Officer at information security company Avast since October 2019. Previously, Ms. Baloo held the position of CISO at KPN, the largest telecommunications carrier in the Netherlands, where she established and led its security team for 7 years. The team's best practices in information security strategy and policy are today recognized as world leading. Prior to this, Ms. Baloo held the position of Practice Lead Lawful Interception at Verizon and worked at France Telecom as a Technical Security Specialist.

Jaya Baloo is formally recognized within the list of top 100 CISOs globally and ranks among the top 100 security influencers worldwide. In 2019, she was selected one of the fifty most inspiring women in the Netherlands by Inspiring Fifty, a non-profit aiming to raise diversity by making female role models in technology more visible.

Photo: Jaya Baloo has been active in the field of information security, with a focus on secure network architecture, for over 20 years.

Kimmo Rasila, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Nixu commented: 'We are very pleased to welcome Jaya to the Nixu Board. She brings with her over two decades of first-class cybersecurity experience and expertise. I'm also delighted with the fact that we now have an equal share of women and men on the Nixu board. Nixu is becoming an increasingly pan-European business and Jaya will contribute with a strong western European representation in our Board. '

He adds: 'We draw on the expertise and diversity of our Board members to help us grow and further develop as a holistic, European cybersecurity services company. We are convinced that Jaya's insights and experience will be great assets for our company.'

Jaya Baloo:'I am very proud to be part of the Nixu Board of Directors. More than ever, Nixu's mission to 'keep the digital society running' is of key importance to our society. I look forward to working with my fellow board members and with all Nixuans'.

Originating from Finland, Nixu's international cybersecurity business was launched in 2015, with the decision to establish a subsidiary in the Benelux. Over the years, Nixu has also expanded to Sweden and Denmark through acquisitions.

Today Nixu is one of the largest European companies specialized in cybersecurity services. In the Benelux, the Nixu team has offices in Amsterdam and The Hague, from where cybersecurity experts work daily on both national and global customer assignments.

