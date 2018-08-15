Lukoil 2Q Production Rises 3.2%

Log in
NK Lukoil PAO

NK LUKOIL PAO (LKOH)
News 
08/15/2018 | 11:34am CEST

By Oliver Griffin

Lukoil PJSC (LKOH.MZ) said Wednesday that total hydrocarbon production in the first half of the year--excluding the West Quarna-2 project--rose 3.2%, driven by the development of gas projects.

The Russian oil-and-gas company said total production for the first six months of the year rose to 2.3 million barrels of oil equivalent a day, up from 2.2 million barrels a day in the year-earlier period.

Gas production during the first half of the year rose 20% to 16.1 billion cubic meters, Lukoil said. Growth was mainly due to the successful development of projects in Uzbekistan.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
