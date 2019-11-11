Lukoil 3Q Production Fell 0.7% on Quarter

By Adria Calatayud



Lukoil PJSC (LKOH.MZ) said Monday that third-quarter hydrocarbon production, excluding contributions from its West Qurna-2 project, fell 0.7% on quarter, as gas output declined.

The Russian oil and gas company said production averaged 2.31 million barrels of oil equivalent a day for the three months to Sept. 30 compared with 2.32 million barrels a day in the second quarter.

Total oil production for the quarter rose to 21.6 million metric tons in the third quarter from 21.4 million in the second quarter, Lukoil said. Gas production for the quarter fell to 8.26 billion cubic meters from 8.38 billion in the previous quarter, the company said.

For the first nine months of the year, average production excluding West Qurna-2 was 1.6% higher at 2.34 million barrels of oil a day, driven by the development of gas projects in Uzbekistan as well as oil production growth in Russia, Lukoil said.

