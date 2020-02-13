Log in
NK Lukoil : LUKOIL AND ASTRAKHAN REGION CONCLUDE SUPPLEMENTAL COOPERATION AGREEMENT

02/13/2020 | 04:26am EST
LUKOIL AND ASTRAKHAN REGION CONCLUDE SUPPLEMENTAL COOPERATION AGREEMENT

Thursday, February 13, 2020

President of LUKOIL Vagit Alekperov and Governor of the Astrakhan Region Igor Babushkin have concluded a Supplemental Cooperation Agreement between the Company and the Region for 2020, today in Astrakhan.

LUKOIL will finance the restauration of monuments and obelisks in the Limansky district on the occasion of the 75th Anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War as well as the improvement of several public facilities in Astrakhan. The Company will also buy a laboratory for the Oil and Gas Institute of the Astrakhan State Technical University, assist in the construction of sports facilities in the Ikryaninsky and Kharabalinsky districts and landscaping of the area adjacent to the Lebedinoye lake. In addition, LUKOIL will continue holding the Annual Contest of Social and Cultural Projects in the region.

Vagit Alekperov and Igor Babushkin also visited the shipyard where a living quarter platform for the V.I. Grayfer field is being constructed. Offshore operations to carry the jacket of the living quarter platform to the site in the Caspian Sea are scheduled to begin in spring 2020.

Information
The V.I. Grayfer field was discovered in 2001. It is located in the northern part of the Russian Sector of the Caspian Sea in the immediate vicinity to the V. Filanovsky field. The design production volume of the V.I. Grayfer field is 1.2 million tons of oil and 103 million cubic meters of gas per year.
  • Press release in PDF
Contact information

Press Centre PJSC 'LUKOIL'

media@lukoil.com

+7 (495) 627-16-77

  • Add to favorites

Disclaimer

OAO Lukoil published this content on 13 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2020 09:25:06 UTC
