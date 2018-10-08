Log in
NK LUKOIL PAO
  Report  
NK Lukoil : LUKOIL AND SEVERSTAL AGREE TO ENHANCE COOPERATION

10/08/2018 | 03:33pm CEST

LUKOIL AND SEVERSTAL AGREE TO ENHANCE COOPERATION

Monday, October 8, 2018

President of LUKOIL Vagit Alekperov and Chairman of Severstal's Board of Directors Aleksey Mordashov had a meeting in Moscow today to discuss directions for the development of cooperation.

'Severstal, an important partner for LUKOIL and a leader of Russia's metallurgical and mining industries, has high international exposure. Our cooperation on the rise since 2006, we are now helping each other to tackle localization tasks and ensure good quality of home-made products. Our companies will keep looking for ways to expand our enduring partnership,' Mr. Alekperov commented.

'It is a priority for Severstal to develop partnerships with leading Russian and international companies, to jointly search for mutually-beneficial formats of cooperation. LUKOIL is more than just a long-time credible partner of ours as a supplier of high-quality lubricants and a commercial user of tubular goods. It is also an acknowledged leader of Russia's oil-and-gas industry as regards the use of technical innovations. I know positively that the technological base and the experience of our two companies will enable us to find the right decisions to strengthen our positions at the priority markets,' Mr. Mordashov noted.

Disclaimer

OAO Lukoil published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 13:32:11 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 112 B
EBIT 2018 11 624 M
Net income 2018 9 558 M
Finance 2018 981 M
Yield 2018 4,82%
P/E ratio 2018 6,25
P/E ratio 2019 7,56
EV / Sales 2018 0,56x
EV / Sales 2019 0,54x
Capitalization 63 671 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 82,4 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vagit Yusufovich Alekperov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Valery Isaakovich Grayfer Chairman
Ravil Ulfatovich Maganov Vice Chairman & First Executive Vice President
Lyubov Nikolayevna Khoba Director, Chief Accountant & Vice President
Victor Vladimirovich Blazheev Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NK LUKOIL PAO63 671
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL6.42%283 454
PETROCHINA COMPANY13.35%232 975
TOTAL19.73%169 108
EQUINOR30.31%92 419
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS49.49%86 364
