NK Lukoil : LUKOIL CEO AND IRAQ PRIME MINISTER DISCUSS FUTURE COOPERATION

Due to impressive reserves of hydrocarbons, the Republic of Iraq is one of the world's most promising regions in terms of a potential ramp-up of their production. In 2014, LUKOIL started commercial production of oil at one of the world's biggest oil fields, West Qurna-2.

Block 10, covering 5.8 thousand square kilometers, is located 120 kilometers away from West Qurna-2 field. Interests in the project: LUKOIL - 60% (operator), INPEX CORPORATION (Japan) - 40%. The Iraqi party to the agreement is represented by state-owned Thiqar Oil Company.