NK Lukoil PAO

NK LUKOIL PAO

(LKOH)
NK Lukoil : LUKOIL CEO AND IRAQ PRIME MINISTER DISCUSS FUTURE COOPERATION

0
03/29/2019
Due to impressive reserves of hydrocarbons, the Republic of Iraq is one of the world's most promising regions in terms of a potential ramp-up of their production. In 2014, LUKOIL started commercial production of oil at one of the world's biggest oil fields, West Qurna-2.

Block 10, covering 5.8 thousand square kilometers, is located 120 kilometers away from West Qurna-2 field. Interests in the project: LUKOIL - 60% (operator), INPEX CORPORATION (Japan) - 40%. The Iraqi party to the agreement is represented by state-owned Thiqar Oil Company.

Disclaimer

OAO Lukoil published this content on 29 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2019 11:06:10 UTC
