NK Lukoil : LUKOIL RATED AMONG BEST SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE OIL AND GAS COMPANIES

10/08/2019 | 10:50am EDT
LUKOIL RATED AMONG BEST SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE OIL AND GAS COMPANIES

Tuesday, October 8, 2019

LUKOIL was announced among winners of the contest of the best socially responsible oil and gas companies of 2019. Results of the contest were announced at the Ninth International Gas Forum in Saint-Petersburg.

LUKOIL was awarded with certificates for popularization of charitable activities and best non-financial report in oil and gas industry, a certificate with a special badge of Russian fuel and energy complex for its consistent social policy.

The Ministry of Energy of the Russian Federation organizes the contest annually to rank the industry's best socially responsible company, promote oil and gas industry and identify best available practices of the businesses, that proved their approach to handling social challenges as highly efficient.

  • Press release in PDF
Contact information

Press Centre PJSC 'LUKOIL'

media@lukoil.com

+7 (495) 627-16-77

Disclaimer

OAO Lukoil published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 14:49:03 UTC
