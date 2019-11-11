NK Lukoil : LUKOIL REPORTS PRELIMINARY OPERATING DATA FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS OF 2019

Monday, November 11, 2019

For the nine months of 2019 LUKOIL Group's average hydrocarbon production excluding the West Qurna-2 project amounted to 2,337 thousand boe per day, which is 1.6% higher year-on-year. The increase was mainly driven by the development of gas projects in Uzbekistan, as well as oil production growth in Russia due to change in the terms of the external limitations of Russian companies' production volumes.

Hydrocarbon production, thousand boe per day

3Q 2019 2Q2019 9M 2019 9M2018 2,308 2,324 Total (excluding the West Qurna-2 project) 2,337 2,301

Oil production excluding the West Qurna-2 project for the nine months of 2019 totaled 64.2 million tonnes, which is 0.7% higher year-on-year. In the third quarter of 2019 oil production grew by 0.2% quarter-on-quarter in average daily terms.

Oil production, thousand tonnes

3Q 2019 2Q2019 9M 2019 9M2018 21,640 21,353 Total (excluding the West Qurna-2 project) 64,238 63,778 20,704 20,459 Russia 61,491 61,123 20,552 20,304 Subsidiaries 61,033 60,649 152 155 Share in affiliates 458 474 936 894 Outside of Russia 2,747 2,655 508 476 Subsidiaries 1,468 1,404 428 418 Share in affiliates 1,279 1,251 417 410 Compensation oil from the West Qurna-2 project 1,192 1,238 22,057 21,763 Total 65,430 65,016

Active development of the priority projects was on track. For the nine months of 2019 oil production at the V. Filanovsky field increased by 7% year-on-year. In October 2019, production started at the third production platform of the field.

For the nine months of 2019 oil production at the Yu. Korchagin field ramped up by 22% year-on-year due to drilling program within the field's second development stage.

The development of the Yaregskoye field and Permian reservoir of the Usinskoye field, including the launch of new steam-generating facilities, led to increase of high viscosity oil production for the nine months of 2019 by 18% year-on-year, to 3.7 million tonnes.

The development of growth projects in West Siberia also continued. The aggregate oil and gas condensate production at the V. Vinogradov, Imilorskoye and Pyakyakhinskoye fields for the nine months of 2019 increased by 17% year-on-year.

The share of the abovementioned projects in the LUKOIL Group's oil production excluding the West Qurna-2 project amounted to 18% for the nine months of 2019 compared to 16% for the nine months of 2018.

Gas production, million cubic meters

3Q 2019 2Q2019 9M 2019 9M2018 8,262 8,376 Total 25,614 24,638 4,326 4,449 Russia 13,182 13,399 4,304 4,426 Subsidiaries 13,116 13,327 22 23 Share in affiliates 66 72 3,936 3,927 Outside of Russia 12,432 11,239 3,778 3,766 Subsidiaries 11,950 10,755 158 161 Share in affiliates 482 484

For the nine months of 2019, LUKOIL Group's gas production was 25.6 billion cubic meters, which is 4.0% higher year-on-year. The main driver of gas production growth was the development of projects in Uzbekistan.

As a result of the launch of the second stage of the Kandym gas processing plant in April 2018, production in Uzbekistan for the nine months of 2019 increased to 10.3 billion cubic meters (LUKOIL's share) which is 9% higher year-on-year.

Refinery throughput, thousand tonnes

3Q 2019 2Q2019 9M 2019 9M2018 18,246 16,823 Total for LUKOIL Group refineries 51,737 50,314 11,610 10,749 Russia 33,326 32,262 6,636 6,074 Outside of Russia 18,411 18,052 6,208 5,554 Oil processing 16,986 15,726 428 520 Refined products processing 1,425 2,326 1,742 1,643 Third party refineries abroad 4,973 4,913

For the nine months of 2019, refinery throughput at LUKOIL Group's refineries was 51.7 million tonnes, which is 2.8% higher year-on-year. In the third quarter of 2019 refinery throughput was 7.3% higher quarter-on-quarter in average daily terms.

Refinery throughput in Russia for the nine months of 2019 increased to 33.3 million tonnes, which is 3.3% higher year-on-year. The increase was mainly due to higher utilization rate of the Nizhny Novgorod refinery. A 6.8% quarter-on-quarter increase in refinery throughput in the third quarter of 2019 was due to scheduled maintenance works at the Perm refinery in the second quarter of 2019.

Refinery throughput in Europe for the nine months of 2019 increased to 18.4 million tonnes, which is 2.0% higher year-on-year. The growth was driven by the maintenance works at the refinery in Bulgaria in the first quarter of 2018. A 8.1% quarter-on-quarter increase in refinery throughput in the third quarter of 2019 was driven by scheduled maintenance works at the refinery in the Netherlands in the second quarter of 2019, as well as by higher utilization rate of the refinery in Italy.

Note:

LUKOIL will release its Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with IFRS and MD&A for the third quarter and nine months of 2019 on November 26, 2019.

The information in this press release is an estimate of the LUKOIL Group's results for the third quarter and nine months of 2019 and therefore constitutes forward-looking statements. This information is preliminary and based on information available at the date of this document, and may be revised after statistical, financial, tax and accounting statements become available. The information on the LUKOIL Group's operational results in this press release are subject to many external factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in this press release for the third quarter and nine months of 2019. The LUKOIL Group assumes no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

This document does not constitute or form part of an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity with, or any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities of, the LUKOIL Group, nor shall any part of it nor the fact of its distribution form part of or be relied on in connection with any contract or investment decision relating thereto, nor does it constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of, or any investment in, the LUKOIL Group.

Information PJSC 'LUKOIL' is one of the largest publicly traded, vertically integrated oil and gas companies in the world in terms of proved hydrocarbon reserves and production; and the second largest producer of crude oil in Russia. Established in 1991, the Company currently operates in more than 30 countries with core upstream assets located in Russia. The full production cycle includes oil and gas exploration, production and refining; production of petrochemicals and lubricants; power generation; marketing and distribution. The Company's shares are listed in Russia on Moscow Exchange under the ticker 'LKOH' and depositary receipts are listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker 'LKOD'.

