NK Lukoil : LUKOIL'S LOYALTY PROGRAM TO OFFER UP TO 10% DISCOUNT ON FUEL

Thursday, October 3, 2019

LUKOIL has presented its new unique loyalty program 'Fill up with profit' which makes it possible to earn even more points for fuel and goods bought at filling stations and get additional benefits from the Company and its partners.

The new loyalty program has 5 membership levels: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum and VIP which give members a discount of up to 10% on fuel and up to 15% on non-fuel goods. The higher the level of membership, the more points are earned per every Ruble spent. Existing members do not need to get new cards for the new program. Other cards, including co-branded ones, will also continue to be in use.

From October 1 through December 31 the Gold level will be awarded to members who register their loyalty cards in the mobile application and make any purchase at LUKOIL filling stations.

Along with the new loyalty program, the Company is improving its mobile application 'LUKOIL Filling Stations'. Members with loyalty cards registered in the application can now earn and use points as well as fill up and pay without leaving the car and receive personal offers.

