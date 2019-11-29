Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  NK Lukoil PAO    LKOH   RU0009024277

NK LUKOIL PAO

(LKOH)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NK Lukoil : LUKOIL TO ASSIST YUGRA IN CONSTRUCTION OF NEW PUBLIC FACILITIES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 09:28am EST
LUKOIL TO ASSIST YUGRA IN CONSTRUCTION OF NEW PUBLIC FACILITIES

Friday, November 29, 2019

Today in Khanty-Mansiysk President of LUKOIL Vagit Alekperov and Governor of Yugra Natalia Komarova have signed a supplement to the Cooperation Agreement for 2020.

The document defines the scope of financing that will be provided, among other things, for the construction of the Regional Training Centre for winter sports such as ice hockey, figure skating, short track speed skating, curling and sledge hockey. The two-storey building will have the total area of 12,500 m² and a seating capacity of 450 people. In September 2019, Russia's Minister of Sports Pavel Kolobkov, Governor of Yugra Natalia Komarova and President of LUKOIL Vagit Alekperov laid a cornerstone at the construction site of the future center.

In Uray the construction of a covered ice rink will be completed, school #6 as well as the face and roof of the Start youth sports school will be repaired. In the Beloyarsky town the Sey Pan embankment (which means 'sand bank' in Khanty language) will be upgraded.

The Company will support the construction of a sports complex in Pokachi, a community center in the Komsomolsky village of the Oktyabrsky Disrict and a sports and play ground in Langepas. Six schools will be repaired in the Kondinsky and Sovetsky Districts. In the Russkinskaya village of the Surgut District sports grounds will be installed in the yard of a local school.

In addition, LUKOIL will continue to support large cultural, environmental and ethnographic projects, activities of the Yugra Government aimed at promoting sports and patriotism among young people and positioning the Khanty-Mansi region as an attractive investment destination.

  • Press release in PDF
Contact information

Press Centre PJSC 'LUKOIL'

media@lukoil.com

+7 (495) 627-16-77

You may be interested
  • Add to favorites

Disclaimer

OAO Lukoil published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 14:27:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NK LUKOIL PAO
09:28aNK LUKOIL : Lukoil to assist yugra in construction of new public facilities
PU
08:33aNK LUKOIL : Lukoil bod chairman recognized as director of the year
PU
11/28NK LUKOIL : Russia signals no change to its oil quotas at next week's OPEC+ meet..
RE
11/26NK LUKOIL : Lukoil announces ifrs financial results for the third quarter and ni..
PU
11/26Lukoil 3Q Net Profit Rose Despite Sales Hit
DJ
11/26ENI : Kazakhstan says $1.1 billion Karachaganak settlement offer insufficient
RE
11/25NK LUKOIL : Lukoil - press service statement
AQ
11/22ARAMCO IPO : It's a thanks, but no thanks from Malaysia's Petronas
RE
11/22NK LUKOIL : Press service statement
PU
11/22ARAMCO IPO : It's a thanks but no thanks from Petronas
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 120 B
EBIT 2019 12 659 M
Net income 2019 10 082 M
Debt 2019 563 M
Yield 2019 7,41%
P/E ratio 2019 6,86x
P/E ratio 2020 7,60x
EV / Sales2019 0,53x
EV / Sales2020 0,52x
Capitalization 62 392 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 99,45  $
Last Close Price 95,56  $
Spread / Highest target 20,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vagit Yusufovich Alekperov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Valery Isaakovich Grayfer Chairman
Ravil Ulfatovich Maganov Vice Chairman & First Executive Vice President
Lyubov Nikolayevna Khoba Director, Chief Accountant & Vice President
Victor Vladimirovich Blazheev Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NK LUKOIL PAO62 321
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL2.44%227 012
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-23.81%139 281
TOTAL3.92%139 233
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS29.59%94 200
GAZPROM PAO--.--%87 553
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group