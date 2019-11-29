NK Lukoil : LUKOIL TO ASSIST YUGRA IN CONSTRUCTION OF NEW PUBLIC FACILITIES

Friday, November 29, 2019

Today in Khanty-Mansiysk President of LUKOIL Vagit Alekperov and Governor of Yugra Natalia Komarova have signed a supplement to the Cooperation Agreement for 2020.

The document defines the scope of financing that will be provided, among other things, for the construction of the Regional Training Centre for winter sports such as ice hockey, figure skating, short track speed skating, curling and sledge hockey. The two-storey building will have the total area of 12,500 m² and a seating capacity of 450 people. In September 2019, Russia's Minister of Sports Pavel Kolobkov, Governor of Yugra Natalia Komarova and President of LUKOIL Vagit Alekperov laid a cornerstone at the construction site of the future center.

In Uray the construction of a covered ice rink will be completed, school #6 as well as the face and roof of the Start youth sports school will be repaired. In the Beloyarsky town the Sey Pan embankment (which means 'sand bank' in Khanty language) will be upgraded.

The Company will support the construction of a sports complex in Pokachi, a community center in the Komsomolsky village of the Oktyabrsky Disrict and a sports and play ground in Langepas. Six schools will be repaired in the Kondinsky and Sovetsky Districts. In the Russkinskaya village of the Surgut District sports grounds will be installed in the yard of a local school.

In addition, LUKOIL will continue to support large cultural, environmental and ethnographic projects, activities of the Yugra Government aimed at promoting sports and patriotism among young people and positioning the Khanty-Mansi region as an attractive investment destination.

Press release in PDF

