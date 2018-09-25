Log in
NK Lukoil : LUKOIL TO CONTINUE ON SOCIAL PROJECTS IN TATARSTAN

0
09/25/2018 | 03:19pm CEST

LUKOIL TO CONTINUE ON SOCIAL PROJECTS IN TATARSTAN

Tuesday, September 25, 2018

President of LUKOIL Vagit Alekperov and President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov signed a protocol to the Agreement on Cooperation company in Kazan today.

According to the document, the parties will make joint efforts to solidify the production potential, improve the republic's investment environment and support projects aimed at Tatarstan's social and economic development.

LUKOIL organized a contest of social and cultural projects, held for the ninth time in Tatarstan, to support the initiatives of local communities to meet pressing challenges. Of 610 applications, submitted for the contest this year, 146 became winning bids. In addition to the three usual categories of Environment, Culture and Religion, and Sports the latest contest featured a new category, Youth Initiatives, timed to coincide with the current Year of the Volunteer declared in Russia in 2018. The contest commission named twenty-eight winning projects designed to help young handicapped people with vocational adjustment and employment, and also to raise financial awareness among looked-after children, to promote physical, moral and intellectual growth among the young, and to develop volunteering.

Mr. Alekperov and Mr. Minnikhanov handed certificates to the contest winners.

Disclaimer

OAO Lukoil published this content on 25 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2018 13:18:01 UTC
