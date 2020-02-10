NK Lukoil : PRESS SERVICE STATEMENT

Log in
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
02/10/2020 | 10:58am EST
PRESS SERVICE STATEMENT

Monday, February 10, 2020

The LUKOIL Press Service announces new appointments in the Company.

Elena Kozlova, formerly head of tax administration and tax dispute adjustment department, was appointed vice president for taxes of PJSC LUKOIL effective from February 10.

Vladimir Vasilyev steps down to the role of adviser to PJSC LUKOIL President.

The above appointments have taken place as part of the normal rotation of executives in the Company.

Contact information

Press Centre PJSC 'LUKOIL'

media@lukoil.com

+7 (495) 627-16-77

Disclaimer

OAO Lukoil published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 15:57:04 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 121 B
EBIT 2019 12 851 M
Net income 2019 10 314 M
Debt 2019 956 M
Yield 2019 7,47%
P/E ratio 2019 6,79x
P/E ratio 2020 7,73x
EV / Sales2019 0,55x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
Capitalization 65 660 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 106,68  $
Last Close Price 100,57  $
Spread / Highest target 32,7%
Spread / Average Target 6,07%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vagit Yusufovich Alekperov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Valery Isaakovich Grayfer Chairman
Ravil Ulfatovich Maganov Vice Chairman & First Executive Vice President
Lyubov Nikolayevna Khoba Director, Chief Accountant & Vice President
Victor Vladimirovich Blazheev Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NK LUKOIL PAO66 412
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-9.50%209 299
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-10.26%141 186
TOTAL-8.01%128 087
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-3.91%92 153
GAZPROM PAO--.--%83 409
