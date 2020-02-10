NK Lukoil : PRESS SERVICE STATEMENT

Monday, February 10, 2020

The LUKOIL Press Service announces new appointments in the Company.

Elena Kozlova, formerly head of tax administration and tax dispute adjustment department, was appointed vice president for taxes of PJSC LUKOIL effective from February 10.

Vladimir Vasilyev steps down to the role of adviser to PJSC LUKOIL President.

The above appointments have taken place as part of the normal rotation of executives in the Company.

Press release in PDF

Contact information Press Centre PJSC 'LUKOIL' media@lukoil.com +7 (495) 627-16-77 http://www.lukoil.com https://www.facebook.com/Lukoil.en http://twitter.com/lukoilengl

You may be interested