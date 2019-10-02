Log in
NK Lukoil PAO

NK LUKOIL PAO

(LKOH)
NK Lukoil : Russia's Lukoil sells rare Arctic crude oil to China - sources

10/02/2019
Lukoil logos are pictured at Gorkovsky Automobile Plant in Nizhny Novgorod

SINGAPORE/MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Lukoil has sold a cargo of Varandey Blend crude to a Chinese buyer with the shipment sailing via Arctic waters in an unusual trade flow, according to industry sources and shipping data.

Lukoil's trading arm, Litasco, sold the cargo to Chinaoil, the trading vehicle of state-owned CNPC, said one of the sources.

Russia, the world's second-largest oil producer, has been exploring ways to ship more of its crude from the country's west to Asia, to expand its market share in the east where demand growth exceeds other regions.

Russia is also the second-biggest crude supplier to China, exporting 49.4 million tonnes of oil in the first eight months of 2019 amid closer political and industrial ties between the countries.

In what is the first sale of the Arctic crude grade to Asia via the Northern Sea Route (NSR), the Aframax-sized tanker Korolev Prospect loaded at the northwestern Russian port of Murmansk around Aug. 23 and discharged at eastern China's Dongjiakou port around Sept. 16, Refinitiv data showed.

The 6,437 nautical mile (11,921 km) journey compares to an estimated voyage of just over 12,506 nautical miles via the Suez Canal, according to Refinitiv data.

Warm weather during the summer allowed the ship to sail through the usually frozen waters of the Arctic, past Alaska, to China, while relatively firmer prices for Russian ESPO crude <ESPO-DUB> exported from the Far Eastern port of Kozmino made the economics of the arbitrage trade work, said the two sources.

The vessel crossed the NSR using only cleaner-burning LNG fuel, the first time in history a large-capacity oil tanker has done so, shipping company Sovcomflot said on its website.

For a graphic on Rare Russian Arctic oil shipment to China:

https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/12/6829/6760/ArcticCrudeOct2019.png

The Dongjiakou port is located in Shandong, home to most of China's independent refiners, aso known as "teapots", which account for a fifth of China's crude imports.

Teapots have long favoured Russian ESPO crude since Beijing allowed them to import crude oil directly in 2015.

Varandey Blend is a light sweet grade, similar to ESPO crude. Its sulphur content is around 0.5% and API gravity is around 35-37 degrees, according to Reuters data.

The Varandey Blend arbitrage via NSR has since closed as the weather conditions have changed, the sources said. Shipments may resume next year, according one of the sources, who is familiar with Litasco's plan.

The price of the cargo was not known.

Lukoil declined to comment. Reuters could not immediately reach CNPC for comment.

(Reporting by Shu Zhang in SINGAPORE and Olga Yagova in MOSCOW, editing by Louise Heavens; Editing by Florence Tan and Louise Heavens)

By Shu Zhang and Olga Yagova
NK LUKOIL PAO End-of-day quote.
WTI -0.46% 53.85 Delayed Quote.23.50%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 116 B
EBIT 2019 11 316 M
Net income 2019 9 083 M
Debt 2019 2 630 M
Yield 2019 4,99%
P/E ratio 2019 6,88x
P/E ratio 2020 6,75x
EV / Sales2019 0,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,48x
Capitalization 56 989 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 96,76  $
Last Close Price 84,75  $
Spread / Highest target 33,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vagit Yusufovich Alekperov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Valery Isaakovich Grayfer Chairman
Ravil Ulfatovich Maganov Vice Chairman & First Executive Vice President
Lyubov Nikolayevna Khoba Director, Chief Accountant & Vice President
Victor Vladimirovich Blazheev Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NK LUKOIL PAO55 819
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL4.39%233 377
TOTAL2.51%135 061
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS21.30%90 891
GAZPROM PAO--.--%76 924
EQUINOR ASA-5.14%63 228
