Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  NK Lukoil PAO    LKOH   RU0009024277

NK LUKOIL PAO

(LKOH)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

NK Lukoil : Russian oil producers propose keeping output quotas until end-March

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 06:09am EST

Russia's oil majors proposed keeping their production quotas as part of the output deal between OPEC and non-OPEC nations until the end of March when they met Energy Minister Alexander Novak on Thursday, a senior Lukoil official said.

The oil producers suggested to Novak that they meet again at the end of March to discuss the oil deal, the official, Ravil Maganov, told reporters after the meeting.

Russia, other non-OPEC oil producers and OPEC nations are due to discuss their global output deal in Vienna on Dec 5-6. OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers have curbed oil output to balance the market and support prices for the last three years.

Russia's position on the deal, which expires at the end of March, is "currently a secret", Novak said.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Maria Kiselyova)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NK LUKOIL PAO
06:09aNK LUKOIL : Russian oil producers propose keeping output quotas until end-March
RE
11/26NK LUKOIL : Lukoil announces ifrs financial results for the third quarter and ni..
PU
11/26Lukoil 3Q Net Profit Rose Despite Sales Hit
DJ
11/26ENI : Kazakhstan says $1.1 billion Karachaganak settlement offer insufficient
RE
11/25NK LUKOIL : Lukoil - press service statement
AQ
11/22ARAMCO IPO : It's a thanks, but no thanks from Malaysia's Petronas
RE
11/22NK LUKOIL : Press service statement
PU
11/22ARAMCO IPO : It's a thanks but no thanks from Petronas
RE
11/21NK LUKOIL : Lukoil and volgograd region announce results of social and cultural ..
PU
11/21NK LUKOIL : Lukoil receives winter preparedness certificates
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 120 B
EBIT 2019 12 624 M
Net income 2019 10 129 M
Debt 2019 563 M
Yield 2019 7,47%
P/E ratio 2019 6,80x
P/E ratio 2020 7,54x
EV / Sales2019 0,52x
EV / Sales2020 0,52x
Capitalization 61 890 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 99,45  $
Last Close Price 94,80  $
Spread / Highest target 21,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vagit Yusufovich Alekperov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Valery Isaakovich Grayfer Chairman
Ravil Ulfatovich Maganov Vice Chairman & First Executive Vice President
Lyubov Nikolayevna Khoba Director, Chief Accountant & Vice President
Victor Vladimirovich Blazheev Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NK LUKOIL PAO61 775
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL2.36%226 499
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-23.60%140 334
TOTAL4.02%139 420
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS29.63%93 418
GAZPROM PAO--.--%87 536
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group