NK Lukoil PAO

NK LUKOIL PAO

(LKOH)
News 
News

Oil falls after Trump downplays optimistic China trade reports

11/11/2019 | 06:30am EST
Oil pumpjack is seen in La Canada de Urdaneta

Oil prices dipped on Monday after U.S. President Donald Trump appeared to downplay reports of an imminent lifting of tariffs in a protracted U.S.-Chinese trade war.

Brent crude was down 87 cents at $61.64 by 1030 GMT. The contract gained 1.3% last week.

U.S. crude was 88 cents lower at $56.36 a barrel, having risen 1.9% last week.

Trump said on Saturday that trade talks with China were moving along "very nicely" but the United States would only make a deal with Beijing if it was the right one for America.

Trump also said there had been incorrect reporting about U.S. willingness to lift tariffs as part of a "phase one" agreement, news of which had boosted markets.

The 16-month trade war between the world's two biggest economies has slowed economic growth around the world and prompted analysts to lower forecasts for oil demand, raising concerns that a supply glut could develop in 2020.

"We expect the sideward trading to continue for the time being, with the trade conflict headlines likely to dictate the direction," Commerzbank said in a note.

Oil futures often trade in tandem with shares. Equities across the globe fell on Monday on escalating violence in Hong Kong. Asian stocks had their worst day since August.

Underlining the impact of the trade war, data over the weekend showed that China's producer prices fell the most in more than three years in October.

Auto sales in China fell for a 16th consecutive month in October, data showed on Monday.

Investors are also concerned about excess supplies of crude, analysts said.

The oil market outlook for next year may have upside potential, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said last week, suggesting there is no need to cut output further.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies led by Russia meet in early December. The so-called OPEC+ alliance has since January cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day under a deal set to last until March 2020.

Lukoil, Russia's second biggest oil producer, expects the global oil production cut deal, known as OPEC+, to be extended, its chief said on Monday.

Meanwhile in North America, TC Energy Corp's 590,000-barrel-per-day Keystone oil pipeline has returned to service, operating at reduced pressure with a gradual increase of volumes.

By Shadia Nasralla

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 117 B
EBIT 2019 11 936 M
Net income 2019 9 368 M
Debt 2019 2 190 M
Yield 2019 4,79%
P/E ratio 2019 7,39x
P/E ratio 2020 7,89x
EV / Sales2019 0,57x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
Capitalization 64 692 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 98,28  $
Last Close Price 96,21  $
Spread / Highest target 17,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vagit Yusufovich Alekperov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Valery Isaakovich Grayfer Chairman
Ravil Ulfatovich Maganov Vice Chairman & First Executive Vice President
Lyubov Nikolayevna Khoba Director, Chief Accountant & Vice President
Victor Vladimirovich Blazheev Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NK LUKOIL PAO64 630
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL6.10%238 015
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-18.22%146 081
TOTAL6.75%141 876
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS32.28%100 374
GAZPROM PAO--.--%92 362
