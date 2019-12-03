Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  NK Lukoil PAO    LKOH   RU0009024277

NK LUKOIL PAO

(LKOH)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Oil higher as Saudi pushes for further supply cuts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 04:46am EST
Pumpjacks are seen against the setting sun at the Daqing oil field in Heilongjiang

Oil prices edged higher on rising expectations of deeper output cuts when OPEC and its allies meet this week, although scepticism about a deal among some analysts limited the gains.

Brent futures rose 43 cents to $61.35 a barrel by 0924 GMT on Tuesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 44 cents at $56.40 a barrel.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, are discussing a plan to increase an existing supply cut of 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) by a further 400,000 bpd and extend the pact until June, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Saudi Arabia is pushing the plan to deliver a positive surprise to the market before the initial public offering of state-owned Saudi Aramco, the sources said.

But it remains unclear if there is consensus within the group to achieve a deeper cut.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Tuesday he expected this week's meeting to be constructive, but added that Moscow had yet to finalize its position.

Vagit Alekperov, CEO of Russia's No.2 oil producer Lukoil said it would not be expedient to deepen production cuts in the winter season, especially for Russia.

Goldman Sachs said on Monday that OPEC+ will likely extend output curbs through June, but expects the "uneventful" three-month extension to provide little support to prices.

The factors behind this view included a large increase in production from legacy non-OPEC projects and a still uncertain outlook for demand growth, it added.

The investment bank said it expected Brent to trade around $60 a barrel in 2020, "absent new growth or geopolitical shocks".

OPEC ministers will meet in Vienna on Thursday and the wider OPEC+ group will gather on Friday.

Concerns about the inability of the United States and China, the world's two biggest oil users, to reach a preliminary deal to resolve their 17-month trade dispute also weighed on oil prices, along with discouraging U.S. economic data.

A senior adviser to President Donald Trump said a U.S.-China trade deal was still possible before the end of the year, adding that the first phase was being put to paper, although the talks have dragged on for weeks.

While OPEC may cut output, U.S. producers have been only too happy to meet any market shortfalls, with production setting successive records. Growth into 2020, though, may range between 100,000 bpd and 1 million bpd.

By Ahmad Ghaddar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NK LUKOIL PAO
04:46aOil higher as Saudi pushes for further supply cuts
RE
04:26aRUSSIA'S LUKOIL : wrong to deepen oil production cuts in winter
RE
12/02NK LUKOIL : Lukoil to assist yugra in construction of new public facilities
AQ
11/29NK LUKOIL : Lukoil to assist yugra in construction of new public facilities
PU
11/29NK LUKOIL : Lukoil bod chairman recognized as director of the year
PU
11/28NK LUKOIL : Russia signals no change to its oil quotas at next week's OPEC+ meet..
RE
11/26NK LUKOIL : Lukoil announces ifrs financial results for the third quarter and ni..
PU
11/26Lukoil 3Q Net Profit Rose Despite Sales Hit
DJ
11/26ENI : Kazakhstan says $1.1 billion Karachaganak settlement offer insufficient
RE
11/25NK LUKOIL : Lukoil - press service statement
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 120 B
EBIT 2019 12 611 M
Net income 2019 10 076 M
Debt 2019 563 M
Yield 2019 7,38%
P/E ratio 2019 6,89x
P/E ratio 2020 7,63x
EV / Sales2019 0,53x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
Capitalization 62 634 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 100,33  $
Last Close Price 95,93  $
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vagit Yusufovich Alekperov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Valery Isaakovich Grayfer Chairman
Ravil Ulfatovich Maganov Vice Chairman & First Executive Vice President
Lyubov Nikolayevna Khoba Director, Chief Accountant & Vice President
Victor Vladimirovich Blazheev Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NK LUKOIL PAO62 659
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL0.84%224 408
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-25.47%138 448
TOTAL1.95%138 385
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS28.00%93 500
GAZPROM PAO--.--%88 514
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group