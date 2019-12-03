Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  NK Lukoil PAO    LKOH   RU0009024277

NK LUKOIL PAO

(LKOH)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Russia's Lukoil: wrong to deepen oil production cuts in winter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 04:26am EST

Vagit Alekperov, Chief Executive Officer of Russia's No.2 oil Producer Lukoil said it would not be expedient to deepen global oil production cuts in the winter season, especially for Russia.

His comments, recorded last week, were aired on Tuesday, just days before the OPEC and other leading oil producers, including Russia, meet in Vienna to discuss their further joint actions on the global oil market.

Alekperov said that Russia would be able to restore oil production at the wells, voluntarily stopped as part of the efforts to curb output, "only in six months" due to harsh winter conditions.

He said that the current oil price of around $63-$64 per barrel is suitable both for producers and consumers, reiterating that he hoped that OPEC and its allies convene again in March, before the current deal expires.

(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Louise Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.56% 61.28 Delayed Quote.16.47%
NK LUKOIL PAO End-of-day quote.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.11% 64.0958 Delayed Quote.-7.14%
WTI 0.61% 56.35 Delayed Quote.27.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NK LUKOIL PAO
04:46aOil higher as Saudi pushes for further supply cuts
RE
04:26aRUSSIA'S LUKOIL : wrong to deepen oil production cuts in winter
RE
12/02NK LUKOIL : Lukoil to assist yugra in construction of new public facilities
AQ
11/29NK LUKOIL : Lukoil to assist yugra in construction of new public facilities
PU
11/29NK LUKOIL : Lukoil bod chairman recognized as director of the year
PU
11/28NK LUKOIL : Russia signals no change to its oil quotas at next week's OPEC+ meet..
RE
11/26NK LUKOIL : Lukoil announces ifrs financial results for the third quarter and ni..
PU
11/26Lukoil 3Q Net Profit Rose Despite Sales Hit
DJ
11/26ENI : Kazakhstan says $1.1 billion Karachaganak settlement offer insufficient
RE
11/25NK LUKOIL : Lukoil - press service statement
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 120 B
EBIT 2019 12 611 M
Net income 2019 10 076 M
Debt 2019 563 M
Yield 2019 7,38%
P/E ratio 2019 6,89x
P/E ratio 2020 7,63x
EV / Sales2019 0,53x
EV / Sales2020 0,53x
Capitalization 62 634 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 100,33  $
Last Close Price 95,93  $
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vagit Yusufovich Alekperov President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Valery Isaakovich Grayfer Chairman
Ravil Ulfatovich Maganov Vice Chairman & First Executive Vice President
Lyubov Nikolayevna Khoba Director, Chief Accountant & Vice President
Victor Vladimirovich Blazheev Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NK LUKOIL PAO62 659
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL0.84%224 408
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-25.47%138 448
TOTAL1.95%138 385
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS28.00%93 500
GAZPROM PAO--.--%88 514
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group