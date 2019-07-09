Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  NK Rosneft' PAO    ROSN   RU000A0J2Q06

NK ROSNEFT' PAO

(ROSN)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: Russian output falls to three-year low as oil rivals clash

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 07:43am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A view shows a helmet with the logo of Rosneft company in Vung Tau

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil production fell close to a three-year low in early July, as output was undermined by a row between Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft and the country's biggest producer Rosneft.

Transneft curbed oil intake from Yuganskneftegaz, Rosneft's main upstream unit, the oil producer said, hurting production that has already been depressed by an oil contamination crisis.

Rosneft confirmed intake limits first reported by Reuters.

Industry sources said Russian oil output fell to 10.79 million barrels per day (bpd) in early July, meaning output is lower than the level agreed under a deal on curbing supply reached with OPEC and other producers.

Transneft and Rosneft have been at loggerheads over efforts to resolve the problem of contaminated oil found in April in the Druzhba export pipeline to Europe. Supplies have only partially resumed since then, after weeks of disruption.

Transneft criticized Rosneft on Monday over its handling of the tainted oil issue, saying the oil producer had dragged its feet over setting up quality controls for its oil and had made unsubstantiated claims from the pipeline firm.

Rosneft said it had read Transneft's remarks with "regret".

The heads of the two firms, Rosneft's Igor Sechin and Nikolai Tokarev at Transneft, have often rowed in the past.

Despite formally denying any strife between their CEOs, the two companies have often clashed over issues such as oil transportation fees and Rosneft's rising oil exports to China.

Sechin, 58, has been close to President Vladimir Putin for two decades, while Tokarev, 68, is also a long-time ally. Putin, Tokarev and Sechin all worked in the city administration for St Petersburg in the 1990s after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

When asked to comment on the row, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a daily conference call that it was a "corporate matter".

Transneft transports 83% of Russian oil via its network, while Rosneft accounts for over 40% of Russian output.

An industry source said oil output at Yuganskneftegaz in West Siberia fell 30% during July 1-8 compared with the June average.

Rosneft said its oil production had declined due to a decision by Transneft to reduce intake of oil due to the contaminated oil issue, adding Transneft had imposed a "significant" cap on oil intake from Yuganskneftegaz.

"The enforced output reduction is related to Transneft's cuts of intake of oil into the system of trunk pipelines," a Rosneft spokesman said, adding that the pipelines were blocked by contaminated crude.

Transneft did not respond to a request for comment about limitations imposed on oil intake from Yuganskneftegaz.

(Refiles to fix typographical error in headline)

(Reporting by Alla Afanasyeva, Olga Yagova and Dmitry Zhdannikov; additional reporting by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Edmund Blair and Louise Heavens)

By Vladimir Soldatkin and Olesya Astakhova
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.05% 64.48 Delayed Quote.16.66%
MADE 0.00% 5 Real-time Quote.85.19%
NK ROSNEFT' PAO End-of-day quote.
TRANSNEFT' PAO End-of-day quote.
WTI 0.92% 57.97 Delayed Quote.27.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NK ROSNEFT' PAO
07:43aEXCLUSIVE : Russian output falls to three-year low as oil rivals clash
RE
06:53aOil rises towards $65 as supply concerns outweigh trade disputes
RE
06:04aRussia's Transneft limits oil intake from Rosneft unit - sources
RE
07/08NK ROSNEFT' : Russia's Transneft rebukes Rosneft over tainted oil crisis
RE
07/04NK ROSNEFT' : Rosneft publishes Sustainability Report for 2018
PU
07/03NK ROSNEFT' : Rosneft and BP Support Britten-Shostakovich Festival Orchestra
PU
07/02Russian oil output up in June, still outperforming cuts deal
RE
06/28EXCLUSIVE : Venezuela reshuffles oil output to favour Asia exports amid sanction..
RE
06/24Rosatom sees Northern Sea Route costs at 735 billion roubles, Russian budget ..
RE
06/18NK ROSNEFT' : Rosneft Project in Solimões Basin Awarded with Priority Status
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 128 B
EBIT 2019 20 294 M
Net income 2019 9 637 M
Debt 2019 55 990 M
Yield 2019 6,46%
P/E ratio 2019 7,28x
P/E ratio 2020 5,51x
EV / Sales2019 0,44x
EV / Sales2020 0,40x
Capitalization 1 103 M
Chart NK ROSNEFT' PAO
Duration : Period :
NK Rosneft' PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 8,52  $
Last Close Price 6,58  $
Spread / Highest target 48,1%
Spread / Average Target 29,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Igor Ivanovich Sechin Chairman-Management Board & Vice Chairman
Gerhard Schroeder Chairman
Petr Ivanovich Lazarev Finance Director
Valeriy Vladimirovich Nikitin Director-Information Technology
Artur Matthias Warnig Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NK ROSNEFT' PAO69 376
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL12.10%259 755
PETROCHINA COMPANY-6.38%172 640
TOTAL7.62%144 217
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS20.81%98 594
GAZPROM PAO--.--%86 948
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About