By Ian Walker



Rosneft Oil Co. (ROSN.MZ) said Thursday that earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for nine months of 2018 rose 58% to a record 1.59 trillion Russian rubles ($23 billion).

The Russian energy company added that, based on preliminary data, hydrocarbon production for 2018 grew 2% to over 285 million tonnes of oil equivalent, while petroleum-products retail sales in the domestic market grew by 12%.

