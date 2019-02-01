NK Rosneft' : Rosneft 2018 Proven Hydrocarbon Reserves Increased 4%

By Oliver Griffin



Rosneft Oil Co. (ROSN.MZ) said Friday that it increased its proven hydrocarbon reserves by 4% in 2018 and that the life of its reserves stands at more than 20 years.

The Russian oil company said proven hydrocarbon reserves stood at 41.43 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Rosneft said it has for many years ensured that produced hydrocarbons were replaced with additional reserves.

From 2019 to 2022, Rosneft said it intends to replace all of the hyrdocarbons it produces as reserves.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin