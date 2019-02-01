Log in
NK ROSNEFT' PAO (ROSN)
  Report  
NK Rosneft' : Rosneft 2018 Proven Hydrocarbon Reserves Increased 4%

02/01/2019

By Oliver Griffin

Rosneft Oil Co. (ROSN.MZ) said Friday that it increased its proven hydrocarbon reserves by 4% in 2018 and that the life of its reserves stands at more than 20 years.

The Russian oil company said proven hydrocarbon reserves stood at 41.43 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Rosneft said it has for many years ensured that produced hydrocarbons were replaced with additional reserves.

From 2019 to 2022, Rosneft said it intends to replace all of the hyrdocarbons it produces as reserves.

Write to Oliver Griffin at oliver.griffin@dowjones.com; @OliGGriffin

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 126 B
EBIT 2018 20 992 M
Net income 2018 8 626 M
Debt 2018 65 379 M
Yield 2018 5,64%
P/E ratio 2018 7,49
P/E ratio 2019 5,88
EV / Sales 2018 1,05x
EV / Sales 2019 0,97x
Capitalization 66 706 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 8,00 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Igor Ivanovich Sechin Chairman-Management Board & Vice Chairman
Gerhard Schroeder Chairman
Petr Ivanovich Lazarev Finance Director
Valeriy Vladimirovich Nikitin Director-Information Technology
Artur Matthias Warnig Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NK ROSNEFT' PAO66 706
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL5.55%254 426
PETROCHINA COMPANY0.55%189 507
TOTAL3.90%145 476
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS12.96%99 762
EQUINOR4.93%76 414
