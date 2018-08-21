Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  NK Rosneft' PAO    ROSN   RU000A0J2Q06

NK ROSNEFT' PAO (ROSN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NK Rosneft' : Rosneft BOD recommended first half of 2018 dividends at 14.58 rubles per share, representing 50% of the Company's IFRS net profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 05:27pm CEST

On August 21, 2018, Rosneft in-person Board of Directors meeting was held in Moscow to consider issues related to extraordinary General shareholders meeting (EGM) of the Company.

The Board of Directors approved to call Rosneft EGM and hold it in the form of absentee voting on September 28, 2018.

The Board of Directors approved the following EGM agenda:

1. On size, timing, and form of dividend payments for the first half of 2018.

The record date for Rosneft EGM is set on September 3, 2018 (by close of business).

The Board of Directors recommended to the EGM to approve the dividend payment at 14.58 rubles per one ordinary share of the Company based on first half of 2018 results, which will ensure allocation of 50% of the Company's IFRS net income attributable to Rosneft shareholders. The total Rosneft dividend payment to the Company's shareholders will amount to 154.5 bln rubles.

The Board of Directors also approved the form and the text of the voting ballot at Rosneft EGM and made the resolutions on the issues related to its organization.

Rosneft Information Division
Tel.: 7 (499) 517-88-97
August 21, 2018

These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.

Disclaimer

OJSC Oil Company Rosneft published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 15:26:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NK ROSNEFT' PAO
05:27pNK ROSNEFT' : Rosneft BOD recommended first half of 2018 dividends at 14.58 rubl..
PU
08/08Glencore says Rosneft deal to close in second half, loses No.2 oil trader spo..
RE
08/07NK ROSNEFT' : Rosneft Oil Co. 2Q Net Profit Soared on Higher Revenue, Oil Prices
DJ
08/07NK ROSNEFT' : Financial results for 2Q 2018 and 1H 2018
PU
08/06NK ROSNEFT' : Rosneft Oil Company Board Approves $2 Billion Buyback Program
DJ
08/06NK ROSNEFT' : ROSNEFT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES THE LAUNCH OF SHARE BU..
PU
08/06NK ROSNEFT' : Rosneft 2Q Production Was Flat, Gas Production Fell 3.1%
DJ
08/06NK ROSNEFT' : Operating results for q2 and h1 2018
PU
08/03China's Beijing Gas charts new direction under helm of Madame Li
RE
08/02NK ROSNEFT' : Rosneft and Grupa Lotos SA expand cooperation
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/13GAZPROMNEFT : Possible Doubling Of Dividends 
08/09ROSNEFT : 2022 Looks Quite Interesting 
08/07Rosneft Oil Company's (RNFTF) Management on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call T.. 
08/07Rosneft Oil Company OJSC 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/07Rosneft Q2 net profit more than triples as revenue tops 2T rubles 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 124 B
EBIT 2018 18 134 M
Net income 2018 7 964 M
Debt 2018 63 675 M
Yield 2018 5,13%
P/E ratio 2018 7,99
P/E ratio 2019 6,37
EV / Sales 2018 1,06x
EV / Sales 2019 1,02x
Capitalization 67 398 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 7,51 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Igor Ivanovich Sechin Chairman-Management Board & Vice Chairman
Gerhard Schroeder Chairman
Petr Ivanovich Lazarev Finance Director
Valeriy Vladimirovich Nikitin Director-Information Technology
Artur Matthias Warnig Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NK ROSNEFT' PAO67 398
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL0.00%264 431
PETROCHINA COMPANY1.11%209 265
TOTAL14.89%159 671
EQUINOR23.29%83 594
ENI16.03%65 961
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.