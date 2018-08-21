NK Rosneft' : Rosneft BOD recommended first half of 2018 dividends at 14.58 rubles per share, representing 50% of the Company's IFRS net profit

On August 21, 2018, Rosneft in-person Board of Directors meeting was held in Moscow to consider issues related to extraordinary General shareholders meeting (EGM) of the Company.

The Board of Directors approved to call Rosneft EGM and hold it in the form of absentee voting on September 28, 2018.

The Board of Directors approved the following EGM agenda:

1. On size, timing, and form of dividend payments for the first half of 2018.

The record date for Rosneft EGM is set on September 3, 2018 (by close of business).

The Board of Directors recommended to the EGM to approve the dividend payment at 14.58 rubles per one ordinary share of the Company based on first half of 2018 results, which will ensure allocation of 50% of the Company's IFRS net income attributable to Rosneft shareholders. The total Rosneft dividend payment to the Company's shareholders will amount to 154.5 bln rubles.

The Board of Directors also approved the form and the text of the voting ballot at Rosneft EGM and made the resolutions on the issues related to its organization.

