Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  NK Rosneft' PAO    ROSN   RU000A0J2Q06

NK ROSNEFT' PAO (ROSN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NK Rosneft' : Rosneft and Beijing Gas plan joint development of gas-filling station chain in Russia

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2018 | 04:42am CEST

Rosneft and Beijing Gas Group Company Limited (hereinafter referred to as Beijing Gas) in the framework of the IV Eastern economic forum signed an Agreement embodying the basic terms of the joint venture (JV) for the construction and operation of a chain of automobile CNG filling stations in Russia (CNG stations).

Under the Agreement the parties plan to build over 160 CNG stations in Russia and the possibility of using LNG as natural gas motor fuel is being discussed.

Commenting on the Agreement, Igor Sechin said: «The creation of a filling stations chain for vehicles running on gas, is an important contribution to improvement of the ecological situation in the country, and corresponds with the Strategy Rosneft-2022 and with the President's order on the necessity of developing in this direction. We believe that the experience of Beijing Gas in construction and operation of CNG stations on the competitive market of China will help in the realization of such project in Russia. Also, the Agreement signed today will let us deepen the strategic partnership with Beijing Gas».

Notes for Editors:

Beijing Gas Group Company Limited is a part of Beijing Enterprises Group Limited and is a leading company in the field of natural gas supplies, construction of gas infrastructure and power generation in the Beijing region. The Company manages over 20 gas projects in the People's Republic of China, and also owns the marine terminal for storage and handling of LPG in Guadao with design capacity of 6 million tons per year.

In June 2017, Rosneft and Beijing Gas Group Company Limited closed the deal on sale of 20% shares of Verkhnechonskneftegaz to the Chinese company. Price of purchased shares amounted to approximately USD 1.1 billion.

Rosneft
Information Division
tel.: + 7 (499) 517-88-97
September 12, 2018

These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.

Disclaimer

OJSC Oil Company Rosneft published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 02:41:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NK ROSNEFT' PAO
05:57aNK ROSNEFT' : RN-Bunker and Russian Fishery Company signed a long term contract ..
PU
04:42aNK ROSNEFT' : Rosneft and Beijing Gas plan joint development of gas-filling stat..
PU
04:12aNK ROSNEFT' : Rosneft and Equinor join efforts in the area of process and fire s..
PU
09/11NK ROSNEFT' : Shipbuilding Complex Zvezda and Samsung Heavy Industries to establ..
PU
09/11NK ROSNEFT' : Rosneft, Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex, VEB Leasing and Sovkomflot s..
PU
09/11NK ROSNEFT' : Vladimir Putin participated in the ceremony of the largest dry doc..
PU
09/08NK ROSNEFT' : Zohr project's production capacity has been increased by 25%
PU
09/05NK ROSNEFT' : Rosneft appointed ubs as an independent agent to execute the share..
PU
08/31Venezuela's PDVSA to divert tankers to nearby port after accident - sources
RE
08/24NK ROSNEFT' : U.S. judge lets Canadian company pursue assets from Venezuela's Ci..
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/30REUTERS : Venezuela's port woes stall oil exports to Rosneft, U.S. companies 
08/30WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Fresh Pain For EM Currencies 
08/30Exxon to get more Russian sanction docs 
08/28GAZPROM : Worth A Try On A Dip 
08/13GAZPROMNEFT : Possible Doubling Of Dividends 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 122 B
EBIT 2018 17 760 M
Net income 2018 7 964 M
Debt 2018 63 675 M
Yield 2018 5,34%
P/E ratio 2018 8,20
P/E ratio 2019 6,34
EV / Sales 2018 1,07x
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
Capitalization 66 927 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 7,50 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Igor Ivanovich Sechin Chairman-Management Board & Vice Chairman
Gerhard Schroeder Chairman
Petr Ivanovich Lazarev Finance Director
Valeriy Vladimirovich Nikitin Director-Information Technology
Artur Matthias Warnig Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NK ROSNEFT' PAO66 927
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-0.81%262 859
PETROCHINA COMPANY1.85%208 577
TOTAL15.06%159 662
EQUINOR22.49%83 012
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS15.42%66 939
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.