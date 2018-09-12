NK Rosneft' : Rosneft and Equinor join efforts in the area of process and fire safety, occupational safety and health and environmental protection

Rosneft and Equinor, at the IV Eastern Economic Forum, signed the Agreement for cooperation in the area of process and fire safety, occupational safety and health and environmental protection, as well as transportation safety, including safety during implementation of joint oil and gas projects. Process safety, occupational safety and environmental protection is a top

The document provides for the development of interaction in this area, including exchange of experiences and best practices. The parties also agreed on the format of interaction allowing to improve the level of management of industrial safety, health and the environment.

Rosneft Information DivisionTel.: +7 (499) 517-8897September 12, 2018

These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.