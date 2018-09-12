Log in
NK ROSNEFT' PAO (ROSN)
NK Rosneft' : Rosneft and Equinor join efforts in the area of process and fire safety, occupational safety and health and environmental protection

09/12/2018 | 04:12am CEST

Rosneft and Equinor, at the IV Eastern Economic Forum, signed the Agreement for cooperation in the area of process and fire safety, occupational safety and health and environmental protection, as well as transportation safety, including safety during implementation of joint oil and gas projects. Process safety, occupational safety and environmental protection is a top

The document provides for the development of interaction in this area, including exchange of experiences and best practices. The parties also agreed on the format of interaction allowing to improve the level of management of industrial safety, health and the environment.

Rosneft Information DivisionTel.: +7 (499) 517-8897September 12, 2018

These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking in nature. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to differ. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.

Disclaimer

OJSC Oil Company Rosneft published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 02:11:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 122 B
EBIT 2018 17 760 M
Net income 2018 7 964 M
Debt 2018 63 675 M
Yield 2018 5,34%
P/E ratio 2018 8,20
P/E ratio 2019 6,34
EV / Sales 2018 1,07x
EV / Sales 2019 1,03x
Capitalization 66 927 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 7,50 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Igor Ivanovich Sechin Chairman-Management Board & Vice Chairman
Gerhard Schroeder Chairman
Petr Ivanovich Lazarev Finance Director
Valeriy Vladimirovich Nikitin Director-Information Technology
Artur Matthias Warnig Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NK ROSNEFT' PAO66 927
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-0.81%262 859
PETROCHINA COMPANY1.85%208 577
TOTAL15.06%159 662
EQUINOR22.49%83 012
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS15.42%66 939
