NK Rosneft' : Rosneft and Roskosmos agree on supplying rocket fuel

Rosneft and Roskosmos in the framework of the IV Eastern Economic Forum signed the agreement on supplying napthtyl rocket fuel for the needs of Roskosmos.

Napthtyl is environmentally safe rocket fuel for various types of missiles. Its use in the space industry will ensure implementation of the national strategy for space exploration.

Rosneft having the unique processing technology is the sole supplier of napthtyl in Russia. These competencies once again confirm technological sophistication of Company's refineries and its scientific potential.

Rosneft Information Division

September 12, 2018

