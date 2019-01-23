Log in
NK ROSNEFT' PAO
NK Rosneft' : Rosneft halted oil output at 1,200 wells after fire this month - source

01/23/2019 | 11:18am EST
The logo of Russia's oil company Rosneft is pictured at the Rosneft Vietnam office in Ho Chi Minh City

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft halted oil production at more than 1,200 wells after fire hit its biggest oilfield, Priobsky, earlier this month, a source with knowledge of the shutdown told Reuters on Wednesday.

The fire at one of the country's biggest oilfields in the western Siberian region of Khanty-Mansiyisk broke out in a furnace used to evaporate water from crude oil in early January.

The field, developed by Rosneft's unit RN-Yuganskneftegaz, produced more than 70 million tonnes of oil in 2018. Rosneft accounts for around 40 percent of Russia's total oil production.

The source said the combined rate of oil flows at the unit's wells stands at 23,000 tonnes per day, or 12 percent of an average daily production by Yuganskneftegaz, Rosneft's largest oil producing unit.

It was not known how long production was halted or the current status of the wells. A Rosneft spokesman said work at the field is ongoing in a "routine mode", declining further comments on the stoppage.

Another industry source told Reuters that overall Russian oil production edged up to 11.39 million barrels per day (bpd) on average between Jan. 1 and Jan. 22 compared to the period between Jan. 1 and Jan. 10.

(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 126 B
EBIT 2018 19 992 M
Net income 2018 8 170 M
Debt 2018 64 594 M
Yield 2018 5,66%
P/E ratio 2018 7,46
P/E ratio 2019 5,86
EV / Sales 2018 1,04x
EV / Sales 2019 0,97x
Capitalization 66 465 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 8,00 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Igor Ivanovich Sechin Chairman-Management Board & Vice Chairman
Gerhard Schroeder Chairman
Petr Ivanovich Lazarev Finance Director
Valeriy Vladimirovich Nikitin Director-Information Technology
Artur Matthias Warnig Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NK ROSNEFT' PAO66 465
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL2.75%246 356
PETROCHINA COMPANY1.53%188 007
TOTAL1.80%141 132
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS10.58%93 305
EQUINOR3.67%74 293
