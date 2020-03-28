NK Rosneft' : Rosneft's Venezuelan oil cargoes cancelled due to sanctions, tankers leave empty - data

The vessels - which would jointly export some 5.7 million barrels of Venezuelan heavy crude to Asia - had waited for weeks near Venezuelan waters to load, but the cargoes were cancelled this week due to sanctions on PDVSA and Rosneft's trading units, according to a PDVSA export program.

Following weeks of severe oil price falls amid declining demand, oil producers around the world are looking for tanks to store output, with some of them opting for using vessels as floating storage.

The tankers' move occurred the same day that Rosneft announced its withdrawal from its oil projects in Venezuela through a coordinated sale of assets to a un undisclosed company controlled by the Russian government.

