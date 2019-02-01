Log in
NK ROSNEFT' PAO (ROSN)
NK Rosneft' : Rosneft seeking further tax breaks for Russia's largest oilfield -ministry

02/01/2019 | 08:01am EST
An employee works at the Achinsk refinery owned by Rosneft in Krasnoyarsk Region

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Rosneft is seeking further tax relief for its Priobskoye oilfield, Russia's largest, but the finance ministry considers the request "inexpedient", a spokeswoman said on Friday.

The Russian state budget could lose more than 460 billion roubles (5 billion pounds) over 10 years if the additional tax breaks for the oilfield in West Siberia are approved, the spokeswoman said.

"FinMin sees the introduction of (new) benefits as inexpedient as the company already receives some tax benefits on the mineral extraction tax for oil production at Priobskoye," she said.

Production at Priobskoye stands at around 500,000 barrels per day.

The RBC daily newspaper reported on Friday that Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, Russia's most powerful energy executive, has asked President Vladimir Putin for additional tax relief for Priobskoye, saying the oilfield was too depleted.

Rosneft declined to comment.

In 2017, Rosneft managed to secure tax benefits for its Samotlor oilfield, also in West Siberia, worth 350 billion roubles over 10 years.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya and Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Jason Neely)

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 126 B
EBIT 2018 20 992 M
Net income 2018 8 626 M
Debt 2018 65 379 M
Yield 2018 5,64%
P/E ratio 2018 7,49
P/E ratio 2019 5,88
EV / Sales 2018 1,05x
EV / Sales 2019 0,97x
Capitalization 66 706 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 8,00 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
