Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  NK Rosneft' PAO    ROSN   RU000A0J2Q06

NK ROSNEFT' PAO

(ROSN)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NK Rosneft' : Rosneft sells Venezuelan assets to Russia after U.S. sanctions ramp up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/28/2020 | 06:05pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Rosneft logo is pictured on a safety helmet in Vung Tau

Russia's largest oil producer, Rosneft, said on Saturday it had terminated operations in Venezuela and sold the assets linked to its operations in the South American nation to an unnamed company owned by the Russian government.

The impact of the move, announced at a time when oil prices are languishing at around $25 per barrel, on Rosneft's upstream joint ventures with Venezuelan state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela was not immediately clear.

The U.S. government has ramped up pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, including imposing sanctions on two Swiss-based Rosneft units - Rosneft Trading and TNK Trading International - that Washington said provided PDVSA a lifeline by acting as intermediaries for its crude.

The change of ownership announced on Saturday means any future U.S. sanctions on Russian-controlled oil operations in Venezuela would target the Russian government directly.

Russia, via the state company Rosneftegaz, owns slightly over 50% of Kremlin-controlled Rosneft's capital. International shareholders include BP, which has 19.75%, and Qatar via QH Oil Investments LLC, which owns another 18.93%.By withdrawing from Venezuela and passing its assets to an entity owned by Moscow, Rosneft, headed by Igor Sechin, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, transfers the risks related to its Venezuelan operations to the Russian government.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rosneft spokesman Mikhail Leontiyev told Reuters the decision to terminate operations in Venezuela was meant to protect the company's shareholders.

"We defended the interests of our shareholders and did it in an effective way," Leontiyev said. "And to whom the risks go is not an issue for us. The main thing is that the risks are leaving us."

Rosneft would not disclose the name of the company to which it had sold its Venezuelan operations. A spokesman for the Russian government confirmed it had purchased Rosneft's operations in Venezuela, but declined to say what company was involved in the deal.

TANKERS SAIL AWAY

Rosneft Trading and TNK took more than a third of Venezuela's oil exports in 2019, allowing PDVSA to continue crude shipments even after U.S. sanctions imposed on the company left many traditional customers unwilling to work with it.

But neither company has lifted Venezuelan crude so far in March, and three tankers chartered by Rosneft to transport some 5.7 million barrels left Caribbean waters empty on Saturday after waiting off the Venezuelan coast for weeks.

It was not immediately clear if the apparent pullback would lead to a lifting of sanctions on Rosneft Trading and TNK. The Treasury Department has said it will "consider lifting sanctions for those who take concrete, meaningful, and verifiable actions to support democratic order in Venezuela."

"Now it is our right to expect the fulfilment of the promises that were made publicly by American regulators," a Rosneft representative said.

Along with some other Russian companies and individuals, Rosneft has been under U.S. financial and technological sanctions since 2014, after Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimea region.

Rosneft said the Venezuelan assets sold include those in the joint ventures of Petromonagas, Petroperija, Boqueron, Petromiranda and Petrovictoria, as well as in oilfield services companies, commercial and trading operations, it said.

The most significant of those operations is Petromonagas, a project in which Rosneft has a 40% stake that includes a field in the Orinoco oil belt and a heavy crude upgrader near the Jose terminal.

The Petromonagas field produced 79,000 barrels of crude on Friday, according to an internal PDVSA document seen by Reuters, representing around 10% of the country's total output. The upgrader, however, has been offline for months.

PDVSA and the country's oil ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

While it was not immediately clear how the move would impact operations at those joint ventures, Russia's ambassador to Venezuela, Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov, wrote on Twitter that the deal would allow the two countries to continue working together.

"Don't worry! This is about the transfer of Rosneft's assets in Venezuela to Russia's government directly. We will remain together going forward," he wrote on Twitter. Venezuela's Maduro retweeted the ambassador's comment.

Elias Matta, an opposition lawmaker who chairs the Venezuelan National Assembly's energy committee, said any transfer of shares in the joint ventures would need to be approved by the congress to be considered legitimate.

Rosneft said it would be receiving a settlement payment worth a 9.6% share of Rosneft's equity capital that would be held by a subsidiary. It did not say which of its shareholders was responsible for transferring the 9.6% stake.

(Additional reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Darya Korsunskaya in Moscow, Marianna Parraga in Mexico City and Matt Spetalnick in Washington; Additional reporting and writing by Luc Cohen in New York; Editing by Andrew Osborn, Giles Elgood and Paul Simao)

By Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber and Olesya Astakhova
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -9.35% 305.5 Delayed Quote.-36.22%
NK ROSNEFT' PAO End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on NK ROSNEFT' PAO
01:33pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Rosneft sells it venezuelan assets and becomes ..
PU
03/23PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : UBS started to purchase Rosneft stocks on the o..
PU
03/23PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Rosneft Deutschland Increases Sales of Alfabit ..
PU
03/23PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Rosneft's Board of Directors approves changes t..
PU
03/10RUSSIA VS SAUDI : How much pain can they take in oil price war?
RE
03/05PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Rosneft Joins ‘Methane Guiding Principles..
PU
02/19PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : 2019 Full Year IFRS (Presentations)
PU
02/19PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : 2019 Full Year IFRS (Press release)
PU
02/19PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Financial results for 4Q and 12М 2019
PU
02/19PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Operating results for 4q and 12m 2019
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 103 B
EBIT 2020 14 423 M
Net income 2020 6 582 M
Debt 2020 56 314 M
Yield 2020 10,3%
P/E ratio 2020 6,41x
P/E ratio 2021 3,99x
EV / Sales2020 0,95x
EV / Sales2021 0,83x
Capitalization 41 185 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 6,52  $
Last Close Price 3,89  $
Spread / Highest target 142%
Spread / Average Target 67,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Igor Ivanovich Sechin Chairman-Management Board & Deputy Chairman
Gerhard Schroeder Chairman
Petr Ivanovich Lazarev Finance Director
Artur Matthias Warnig Deputy Chairman
Robert W. Dudley Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NK ROSNEFT' PAO41 185
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-44.28%122 583
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED1.66%115 105
TOTAL-34.45%92 011
GAZPROM PAO--.--%50 244
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY-46.09%41 185
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group