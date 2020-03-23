NK Rosneft' : Rosneft to Simplify Buyback Program; Shares Fall

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Shares in Rosneft Oil Co. fell Monday after it said that it has changed the terms of its buyback program in order to simplify the necessary procedures and lift some limitations.

Shares at 0812 GMT were down $0.36, or 9.7%, at $3.33.

The Russian oil company said that the amendments seek to bring the terms of the program in line with the current oil market environment of high volatility and don't affect the timeline and volumes of the share buyback.

