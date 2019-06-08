Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  NK Rosneft' PAO    ROSN   RU000A0J2Q06

NK ROSNEFT' PAO

(ROSN)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NK Rosneft' : Russia says conditions are good for possible Eurobond issue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/08/2019 | 07:25am EDT
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov attends a session during the Week of Russian Business, organised by the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP) in Moscow

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - Russia is considering issuing a sovereign Eurobond as market conditions are currently favourable, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

In March, Russia raised $3 billion in a new dollar-denominated Eurobond and 750 million euros ($850 million) in a top-up issue of an existing euro-denominated Eurobond.

"We would have borrowed now probably on better terms than at the beginning of the year," Siluanov told reporters on the sidelines of an economic forum late on Friday.

He declined to say if that could happen this month or later.

Sergei Storchak, a deputy finance minister, was cited as saying on Saturday that Russia could top up an existing Eurobond issue denominated in the same currencies as before.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a G20 ministerial meeting in Japan, Storchak did not rule out Russia tapping the market for a second time this year, according to Russian news agencies.

VTB Capital, the investment bank that organised Russia's latest Eurobond issues, told Reuters this week that market conditions were favourable for a Eurobond issue.

Speaking about oil, Siluanov said it would not be fair for the Russian government to compensate oil companies for shortfalls that they might face because of the global deal to cut production that Russia and other major crude producers have signed.

Igor Sechin, head of Russian oil giant Rosneft, this week said the company was discussing possible compensation with the government in the event that a global deal to cut supply is extended.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Mike Harrison)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NK ROSNEFT' PAO
07:25aNK ROSNEFT' : Russia says conditions are good for possible Eurobond issue
RE
06/07NK ROSNEFT' : Rosneft and Yugra enter into a new Cooperation Agreement
PU
06/07NK ROSNEFT' : The new Slavneft-YANOS construction project will receive support f..
PU
06/07NK ROSNEFT' : Rosneft will take part in social projects in Samara region
PU
06/07NK ROSNEFT' : Rosneft and Voronezh region entered into cooperation agreements on..
PU
06/06NK ROSNEFT' : Second Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum Opens in Saint Peters..
PU
06/06NK ROSNEFT' : Igor Sechin Presents Keynote Speech at SPIEF Energy Panel
PU
06/06IGOR SECHIN : Russia's Sechin accuses U.S. of using energy as political weapon
RE
06/04NK ROSNEFT' : Rosneft Launches Second Field of Erginsky Cluster
PU
06/04NK ROSNEFT' : Rosneft holds Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 130 B
EBIT 2019 20 721 M
Net income 2019 9 605 M
Debt 2019 52 015 M
Yield 2019 6,55%
P/E ratio 2019 5,67
P/E ratio 2020 4,75
EV / Sales 2019 0,93x
EV / Sales 2020 0,87x
Capitalization 68 649 M
Chart NK ROSNEFT' PAO
Duration : Period :
NK Rosneft' PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 8,02 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Igor Ivanovich Sechin Chairman-Management Board & Vice Chairman
Gerhard Schroeder Chairman
Petr Ivanovich Lazarev Finance Director
Valeriy Vladimirovich Nikitin Director-Information Technology
Artur Matthias Warnig Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NK ROSNEFT' PAO71 209
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL9.59%253 149
PETROCHINA COMPANY-2.50%178 973
TOTAL2.30%138 575
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS15.87%92 747
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)58.41%85 352
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About