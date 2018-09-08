Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  NK Rosneft' PAO    ROSN   RU000A0J2Q06

NK ROSNEFT' PAO (ROSN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

NK Rosneft' : Zohr project's production capacity has been increased by 25%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2018 | 02:17pm CEST

Production capacity of Zohr project, developed by the consortium of Eni, Rosneft, BP and Mubadala together with the Egyptian oil and gas companies, has been increased by more than 25% to more than 56.6 mcm of gas per day (2 bcf per day). The increase has been achieved due to the commissioning of the fifth train of the gas preparation plant at the site, as well as the start-up of the second export pipeline and new wells.

The development of Zohr field is going ahead of schedule. The current results were achieved just nine months after production start-up in December 2017.

The field is expected to reach production capacity of 76 mcm of gas per day (2.7 bcf per day) by the end of 2019, ahead of schedule. In the first half of 2018 3.1 bcm of gas was produced at the field.

Projects in the Middle East are one of the strategic directions of development for Rosneft. Participation in the development of the unique Zohr production asset in cooperation with the world majors and the Company's strategic partners strengthens its positions in this lucrative and strategically important region.

Notes for Editors:

Zohr is the largest gasfield in the Mediterranean Sea with 850 bcm of gas in place. The field was discovered in 2015. The project is developed under a concession agreement by Italian Eni S.p.A. (with a 50% share), Rosneft (30%), British BP (10%) and Mubadala Petroleum Company (10%).

Rosneft Information Division
September 8, 2018

Disclaimer

OJSC Oil Company Rosneft published this content on 08 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2018 12:16:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NK ROSNEFT' PAO
02:17pNK ROSNEFT' : Zohr project's production capacity has been increased by 25%
PU
09/05NK ROSNEFT' : Rosneft appointed ubs as an independent agent to execute the share..
PU
08/31Venezuela's PDVSA to divert tankers to nearby port after accident - sources
RE
08/24NK ROSNEFT' : U.S. judge lets Canadian company pursue assets from Venezuela's Ci..
RE
08/21NK ROSNEFT' : Rosneft BOD recommended first half of 2018 dividends at 14.58 rubl..
PU
08/08Glencore says Rosneft deal to close in second half, loses No.2 oil trader spo..
RE
08/07NK ROSNEFT' : Rosneft Oil Co. 2Q Net Profit Soared on Higher Revenue, Oil Prices
DJ
08/07NK ROSNEFT' : Financial results for 2Q 2018 and 1H 2018
PU
08/06NK ROSNEFT' : Rosneft Oil Company Board Approves $2 Billion Buyback Program
DJ
08/06NK ROSNEFT' : ROSNEFT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES THE LAUNCH OF SHARE BU..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/30REUTERS : Venezuela's port woes stall oil exports to Rosneft, U.S. companies 
08/30WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Fresh Pain For EM Currencies 
08/30Exxon to get more Russian sanction docs 
08/28GAZPROM : Worth A Try On A Dip 
08/13GAZPROMNEFT : Possible Doubling Of Dividends 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 124 B
EBIT 2018 18 134 M
Net income 2018 7 964 M
Debt 2018 63 675 M
Yield 2018 5,52%
P/E ratio 2018 7,88
P/E ratio 2019 6,28
EV / Sales 2018 1,05x
EV / Sales 2019 1,01x
Capitalization 66 669 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 7,50 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Igor Ivanovich Sechin Chairman-Management Board & Vice Chairman
Gerhard Schroeder Chairman
Petr Ivanovich Lazarev Finance Director
Valeriy Vladimirovich Nikitin Director-Information Technology
Artur Matthias Warnig Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NK ROSNEFT' PAO66 669
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-1.67%264 246
PETROCHINA COMPANY1.36%209 634
TOTAL12.91%160 972
EQUINOR19.46%82 985
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS18.48%66 373
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.