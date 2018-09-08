NK Rosneft' : Zohr project's production capacity has been increased by 25%

Production capacity of Zohr project, developed by the consortium of Eni, Rosneft, BP and Mubadala together with the Egyptian oil and gas companies, has been increased by more than 25% to more than 56.6 mcm of gas per day (2 bcf per day). The increase has been achieved due to the commissioning of the fifth train of the gas preparation plant at the site, as well as the start-up of the second export pipeline and new wells.

The development of Zohr field is going ahead of schedule. The current results were achieved just nine months after production start-up in December 2017.

The field is expected to reach production capacity of 76 mcm of gas per day (2.7 bcf per day) by the end of 2019, ahead of schedule. In the first half of 2018 3.1 bcm of gas was produced at the field.

Projects in the Middle East are one of the strategic directions of development for Rosneft. Participation in the development of the unique Zohr production asset in cooperation with the world majors and the Company's strategic partners strengthens its positions in this lucrative and strategically important region.

Notes for Editors: Zohr is the largest gasfield in the Mediterranean Sea with 850 bcm of gas in place. The field was discovered in 2015. The project is developed under a concession agreement by Italian Eni S.p.A. (with a 50% share), Rosneft (30%), British BP (10%) and Mubadala Petroleum Company (10%).

Rosneft Information Division

September 8, 2018