Rosneft 4Q Hydrocarbon Production Rose; Oil Refining Throughput Fell

By Sabela Ojea

Rosneft Oil Co. said Wednesday that its average daily hydrocarbon production rose for the fourth quarter, while its oil refining throughput fell in the period.

The Russian oil company said that its average daily hydrocarbon production for the fourth quarter amounted to 5.81 million barrels of oil equivalent, up 1.3% compared with the third quarter.

The company also said that its average daily hydrocarbon production reached 5.79 million barrels of oil equivalent, virtually remaining at the 2018 level.

However, it said that its oil refining throughput declined for both the fourth quarter and the whole year.

Its oil refining throughput constituted 28.3 million metric tons for the last quarter of the year, a 5.8% decline from the last quarter and a 4.1% decline on a year-on-year basis.

The total oil refining throughput for 2019 was 4.2% lower, or 110.2 million metric tons, than in 2018.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix