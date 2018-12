By Ian Walker



Rosneft Oil Co. (ROSN.MZ) said Monday that oil production at its Messoyakhaneftegaz JSC joint venture increased 30% in 2018 to 4.4 million tonnes.

The Russian oil company attributed the increase to a well-interventions complex and the introduction of a stimulation technology. It added that daily oil production at the East-Messoyakha field reached 13,400 tonnes.

Messoyakhaneftegaz is a joint venture with Gazprom Neft PJSC.

