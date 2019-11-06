Log in
NK Rosneft' PAO    ROSN   RU000A0J2Q06

NK ROSNEFT' PAO

(ROSN)
Rosneft received claims over oil contamination through third quarter

11/06/2019 | 04:27am EST

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil giant Rosneft said on Wednesday it had continued to receive claims from customers through the third quarter over a major contamination of oil via the Druzhba pipeline earlier this year.

Customers complained about repeated cases of increased organic chloride levels in oil, although the oil delivered by Rosneft to the Transneft pipeline monopoly was in line with regulations, Rosneft said in its quarterly report.

Rosneft said it had also received claims from customers who had not received oil as contracted because of the pipeline contamination.

Last month, Russia and Hungary signed a first settlement over compensation for tainted oil shipped to Europe via a major oil pipeline earlier this year, with oil pipeline monopoly Transneft promising to clinch deals with other countries soon.

Talks with Rosneft, Russia's top oil producer that also has refineries in Germany, were the most difficult. Rosneft and Transneft have publicly attacked each other since the tainted oil crisis.

Rosneft also said on Wednesday that its third quarter net profit was 225 billion roubles ($3.54 billion), up from 142 billion roubles for the same period a year ago.

Revenues for the period were 2.24 trillion roubles, slightly down from 2.29 trillion roubles in the third quarter last year, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) stood at 554 billion roubles, down 14% from the same period a year ago.

($1 = 63.6390 roubles)

(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Tom Balmforth and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Louise Heavens and Alex Richardson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.86% 62.36 Delayed Quote.13.89%
NK ROSNEFT' PAO End-of-day quote.
TRANSNEFT' PAO End-of-day quote.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.38% 63.699 Delayed Quote.-8.38%
WTI -0.47% 56.78 Delayed Quote.23.74%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 127 B
EBIT 2019 19 909 M
Net income 2019 10 096 M
Debt 2019 63 140 M
Yield 2019 6,30%
P/E ratio 2019 7,58x
P/E ratio 2020 6,32x
EV / Sales2019 1,09x
EV / Sales2020 1,04x
Capitalization 74 950 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 7,38  $
Last Close Price 7,07  $
Spread / Highest target 34,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,4%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NK ROSNEFT' PAO74 950
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL5.57%235 637
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-18.01%146 103
TOTAL6.77%140 433
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS34.17%103 914
GAZPROM PAO--.--%92 006
