Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  NK Rosneft' PAO    ROSN   RU000A0J2Q06

NK ROSNEFT' PAO

(ROSN)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rosneft to seek compensation from Transneft for drop in oil output

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 03:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A view shows a helmet with the logo of Rosneft company in Vung Tau

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia's biggest oil producer Rosneft said for the first time that it will claim compensation from pipeline monopoly Transneft for a drop in oil output due to the contamination in the Transneft network earlier this year.

The contamination, first discovered in April in Belarus, led to the stoppage of Russian oil exports via the 1 million barrels-per-day Druzhba pipeline and a reduction in oil production in Russia, one of the world's top producers of crude.

In a rare comment on the oil contamination issue, Rosneft said on Friday in its second-quarter results based on Russian accounting standards that the company will include losses from the fall in oil output in an estimate of damages from the contamination.

The company said it had been forced to reduce the output of oil because the Transneft pipeline network was unable to transport it.

"A calculation of losses can be completed after a complex estimation of implications ... including forced reduction of oil output in that period due to reduction of intake of oil into the Transneft network ... reception of full and documented claims from contractors and readdressing them to Transneft," Rosneft said.

At the end of July, Transneft set a cap of $15 per barrel on compensation for contamination, drawing scepticism from transit country Belarus and criticism from some buyers that the offer was too low.

(Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova. Editing by Jane Merriman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.49% 58.56 Delayed Quote.10.90%
NK ROSNEFT' PAO End-of-day quote.
TRANSNEFT' PAO End-of-day quote.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.53% 65.4245 Delayed Quote.-5.59%
WTI 3.26% 54.52 Delayed Quote.19.07%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NK ROSNEFT' PAO
03:04pRosneft to seek compensation from Transneft for drop in oil output
RE
08/07India to relax rules for entry into fuel retail sector - source
RE
08/06BP to enter India's fuel retail market with Reliance tie-up
RE
08/02NK ROSNEFT' : Siberian wildfires turn up heat on Russian oil producers
RE
08/01U.S. set to push security strategy as Chinese manoeuvres rattle region
RE
07/30BP 2Q Earnings Beat Expectations -- Earnings Review
DJ
07/29EXCLUSIVE : Petronas, Japan's JXTG may buy stake in India's Bina oil refinery - ..
RE
07/26Chevron 'hopeful' of U.S. approval to continue operating in Venezuela
RE
07/25NK ROSNEFT' : Putin allies' oil feud spills into public view
RE
07/09Oil rises on supply cuts, Mideast tensions; trade worries cap gains
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 128 B
EBIT 2019 20 410 M
Net income 2019 9 915 M
Debt 2019 56 919 M
Yield 2019 7,14%
P/E ratio 2019 6,70x
P/E ratio 2020 5,32x
EV / Sales2019 0,45x
EV / Sales2020 0,41x
Capitalization 1 007 M
Chart NK ROSNEFT' PAO
Duration : Period :
NK Rosneft' PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 8,51  $
Last Close Price 6,25  $
Spread / Highest target 56,0%
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Igor Ivanovich Sechin Chairman-Management Board & Vice Chairman
Gerhard Schroeder Chairman
Petr Ivanovich Lazarev Finance Director
Valeriy Vladimirovich Nikitin Director-Information Technology
Artur Matthias Warnig Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NK ROSNEFT' PAO65 772
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL0.55%229 701
PETROCHINA COMPANY-14.42%152 293
TOTAL-4.92%127 969
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS16.18%92 170
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)59.81%78 429
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group