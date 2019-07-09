Log in
Russia's Transneft limits oil intake from Rosneft unit - sources

07/09/2019 | 06:04am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A view shows a helmet with the logo of Rosneft company in Vung Tau

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft curbed oil intake from Yuganskneftegaz, the main upstream unit of Rosneft, four industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday, leading to a fall in Russia's oil production.

An industry source said oil output at Yuganskneftegaz, in West Siberia, fell 30% during July 1-8 compared with the June average.

Rosneft declined to comment, Transneft did not respond to a request for comment.

Industry sources told Reuters on Tuesday that Russian oil output fell to 10.79 million barrels per day (bpd) early July, close to a three-year low in early, dragged down by falling output from Rosneft, Russia's largest oil producer.

The decline follows the discovery in mid-April of contaminated Urals crude that affected the Druzhba pipeline to Europe and led to the suspension of exports via the route. Since then, flows via the pipeline have partially resumed.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Olesya Astakhova, Alla Afanasyeva, Olga Yagova and Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Edmund Blair)
Stocks mentioned in the article
