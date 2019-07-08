Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MOSCOW INTERBANK CURRENCY EXCHANGE  >  NK Rosneft' PAO    ROSN   RU000A0J2Q06

NK ROSNEFT' PAO

(ROSN)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Russia's Transneft slams Rosneft over tainted oil crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 12:03pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An oil storage tank of Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft is pictured at the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian state-owned pipeline monopoly Transneft launched a broadside at Rosneft on Monday, publicly criticising the oil producer for dragging its feet over oil quality controls and making unsubstantiated damages claims.

Transneft said that Rosneft had been unwilling to help resolve a contaminated oil crisis in the Russian Druzhba export pipeline which began in late April and that the oil producer was seeking compensation from it without any grounds.

Rosneft did not immediately responded to a request for comment.

The oil contamination, the largest in the history of the Druzhba pipeline, built in 1960s, further undermined Russia's image as a energy supplier and led to the suspension of operations at several oil refineries in Europe.

It has also revived old tensions between the two companies which are both run by close allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin - Igor Sechin at Rosneft and Nikolai Tokarev at Transneft.

Despite formally denying any strife between their CEOs, the two companies have repeatedly clashed in the past over a number of issues, only declaring a truce over the last year.

"Letters, on behalf of Rosneft, were sent to the authorities of the country with claims of compensation without any documents which could confirm any real losses or real damages," Transneft said in a statement.

Daily newspaper Kommersant reported in June that Rosneft had received claims from Belarus' Belneftekhim for $155 million (£124 million) and from Poland's Orlen for $0.45 million and wanted Transneft to guarantee it will make the payments.

Transneft also said Rosneft had openly blocked a pipeline transport bill, which included oil quality control measures.

Sechin made a business trip to Rosneft's PCK refinery in Germany last weeek, Rosneft said. He thanked staff there for their timely measures to prevent damage to equipment and the shut-down of the refinery from the supply of "surrogate" oil through Druzhba.

Rosneft also said, given the restrictions in oil supply through the Druzhba pipeline system, additional oil was being delivered to the refinery through the port of Rostock.

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; additional reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ISRAEL CORPORATION LIMITED -1.66% 84570 Delayed Quote.-13.35%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.28% 64.44 Delayed Quote.16.66%
MADE 0.00% 5 Real-time Quote.85.19%
NK ROSNEFT' PAO End-of-day quote.
OIL REFINERIES LTD -0.94% 179 Delayed Quote.1.35%
TRANSNEFT' PAO End-of-day quote.
WTI 0.52% 57.87 Delayed Quote.25.04%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NK ROSNEFT' PAO
12:03pRussia's Transneft slams Rosneft over tainted oil crisis
RE
07/04NK ROSNEFT' : Rosneft publishes Sustainability Report for 2018
PU
07/03NK ROSNEFT' : Rosneft and BP Support Britten-Shostakovich Festival Orchestra
PU
07/02Russian oil output up in June, still outperforming cuts deal
RE
06/28EXCLUSIVE : Venezuela reshuffles oil output to favour Asia exports amid sanction..
RE
06/24Rosatom sees Northern Sea Route costs at 735 billion roubles, Russian budget ..
RE
06/18NK ROSNEFT' : Rosneft Project in Solimões Basin Awarded with Priority Status
PU
06/14EXCLUSIVE : Business and pleasure - how Russian oil giant Rosneft uses its corpo..
RE
06/14NK ROSNEFT' PAO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/11NK ROSNEFT' : Trafigura profit leaps as oil and gas trading offsets losses at as..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 128 B
EBIT 2019 20 294 M
Net income 2019 9 637 M
Debt 2019 55 990 M
Yield 2019 6,47%
P/E ratio 2019 7,26x
P/E ratio 2020 5,50x
EV / Sales2019 0,44x
EV / Sales2020 0,40x
Capitalization 1 088 M
Chart NK ROSNEFT' PAO
Duration : Period :
NK Rosneft' PAO Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 8,52  $
Last Close Price 6,56  $
Spread / Highest target 48,5%
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Igor Ivanovich Sechin Chairman-Management Board & Vice Chairman
Gerhard Schroeder Chairman
Petr Ivanovich Lazarev Finance Director
Valeriy Vladimirovich Nikitin Director-Information Technology
Artur Matthias Warnig Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NK ROSNEFT' PAO69 376
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL12.38%259 755
PETROCHINA COMPANY-4.85%172 640
TOTAL7.01%144 217
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS20.81%98 594
EQUINOR ASA-7.59%65 532
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About