Russia's top oil producer Rosneft awarded its spot tender selling five cargoes of April-loading ESPO crude at premiums of around $1.70-$1.80 to Dubai quotes, likely to Chinese buyers and a trader, the sources said.

ESPO crude is a popular grade among Chinese "teapots", or independent refineries, that collectively make up a fifth of the country's crude imports.

