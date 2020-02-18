U.S. Sanctions Subsidiary of Rosneft Over Alleged Venezuela Oil Exports --Update

By Ian Talley

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration on Tuesday stepped up its pressure campaign against the Maduro regime in Venezuela by blacklisting the trading brokerage owned by Russia oil giant Rosneft that the U.S. says has been helping Caracas export crude.

In sanctioning the Swiss-registered Rosneft Trading SA, the administration warned that anyone caught doing business with Rosneft's subsidiary risks being sanctioned by the U.S.

Senior administration officials said more sanctions are under consideration that target other foreign firms aiding the regime of President Nicolás Maduro and that the White House had not taken the use of military force as a potential option off the table.

The latest action comes amid concern among some U.S. and Venezuelan opposition officials that the effort to remove Mr. Maduro from power risks losing critical momentum, especially after Mr. Maduro last month sought to take control of the National Assembly.

The legislature is seen as the last independent government institution in the country, the seat of power for the political opposition headed by Juan Guaidó and backed by the U.S. as the sole legitimate government.

Support from Russia, as well as from other nations that see backing the longtime ruler as a way to oppose the U.S. more broadly, has allowed the strongman to maintain a grip on power in the face of U.S. sanctions hitting the most important sources of revenue. The administration had expected that hitting the oil and gold sectors would have ousted the Maduro regime within months.

A person answering the phone at Rosneft Trading in Switzerland directed requests for comment to its parent company in Moscow. Rosneft itself didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did the Russian embassy in Washington.

The administration now is hoping that enforcing its sanctions by hitting those helping Caracas to evade them will help cut off the remaining cash flows Mr. Maduro needed to hang on to power.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said blacklisting Rosneft Trading SA cuts off Mr. Maduro's main lifeline to evade the oil sanction. "Those who prop up the corrupt regime and enable its repression of the Venezuelan people will be held accountable," Mr. Pompeo said in a Twitter message.

Asked whether a U.S. military intervention is an option, one of the senior U.S. officials said the White House was still prepared to use force, saying the U.S. had only reached 60% of a "maximum pressure" sanctions campaign, but hoped not to have to escalate to a full 100%. Mr. Trump previously has threatened military action.

Addressing fears that penalizing a unit of a global energy provider could squeeze oil supplies, the senior official said the U.S. Energy Department has assessed that the action wouldn't destabilize global oil markets.

The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions allow for a three-month period to allow firms to wind down their business with Rosneft Trading. It also issued a special note accompanying the sanctions clarifying that the brokerage's blacklisting doesn't mean that business with its parent company is prohibited.

A series of U.S. sanctions measures already had accelerated a long-term decline in Venezuelan oil production, but Russia's continuing investment in the country and its help exporting the crude fueled a rise in output in recent months, according to industry analysts.

Rosneft has been a central player in those activities, according to U.S. officials and trade records. Almost half of $1.5 billion in Venezuelan crude exported to India in the nine months after U.S. oil sanctions imposed last year was purchased by an Indian joint venture with Rosneft, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of data compiled by trade database Import Genius.

Indian officials didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

To allegedly help hide those efforts, U.S. officials said the Russian company also was using dangerous ship-to-ship transfers on the high seas, with their geolocating transponders turned off to evade detection.

Treasury said Rosneft Trading handled at least 55 million barrels of trade for Venezuela's sanctioned state oil company in the last four months of 2019, as well as shipments to West Africa last month.

While the U.S. has previously hit the parent company Rosneft with sanctions that affect a narrow set of business operations, the Trump administration has refrained from targeting the entire firm because of concerns such action could harm the many U.S. companies that do business with Russia's oil giant around the world, industry officials say.

