U.S. Sanctions Subsidiary of Russia's Rosneft Over Alleged Venezuela Oil Exports

By Ian Talley

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration on Tuesday stepped up its pressure campaign against the Maduro regime in Venezuela by blacklisting the trading brokerage owned by Russia oil giant Rosneft that the U.S. says has been helping Caracas export crude.

In sanctioning the Swiss-registered Rosneft Trading SA, the administration warned that anyone caught doing business with Rosneft's subsidiary risks being blacklisted by the U.S. Senior administration officials said more sanctions are under consideration that target other foreign firms aiding the regime of President Nicolás Maduro and that the White House had not taken the use of military force as a potential option in its policy arsenal off the table.

The U.S. Energy Department has assessed that the action wouldn't destabilize global oil markets, one of the officials said.

