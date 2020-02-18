Log in
U.S. Sanctions Subsidiary of Russia's Rosneft Over Alleged Venezuela Oil Exports

02/18/2020 | 10:51am EST

By Ian Talley

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration on Tuesday stepped up its pressure campaign against the Maduro regime in Venezuela by blacklisting the trading brokerage owned by Russia oil giant Rosneft that the U.S. says has been helping Caracas export crude.

In sanctioning the Swiss-registered Rosneft Trading SA, the administration warned that anyone caught doing business with Rosneft's subsidiary risks being blacklisted by the U.S. Senior administration officials said more sanctions are under consideration that target other foreign firms aiding the regime of President Nicolás Maduro and that the White House had not taken the use of military force as a potential option in its policy arsenal off the table.

The U.S. Energy Department has assessed that the action wouldn't destabilize global oil markets, one of the officials said.

Write to Ian Talley at ian.talley@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.01% 57.02 Delayed Quote.-13.27%
NK ROSNEFT' PAO End-of-day quote.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.70% 64.03711 Delayed Quote.2.45%
WTI -1.12% 51.44 Delayed Quote.-16.22%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 132 B
EBIT 2019 20 329 M
Net income 2019 11 030 M
Debt 2019 59 935 M
Yield 2019 7,29%
P/E ratio 2019 6,99x
P/E ratio 2020 5,89x
EV / Sales2019 1,04x
EV / Sales2020 1,08x
Capitalization 77 473 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 8,32  $
Last Close Price 7,31  $
Spread / Highest target 36,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,4%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NK ROSNEFT' PAO77 473
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-10.62%197 490
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-11.28%134 181
TOTAL-8.12%126 642
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-2.68%92 719
GAZPROM PAO--.--%84 066
