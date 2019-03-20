NKT A/S : finalizes the project with the world's longest HVAC submarine cable

NKT has handed over the 163 km long high-voltage cable system powering the Norwegian oil and gas field Martin Linge from the shore. The cable solution is the world's longest submarine HVAC cable installed and will help save 200,000 tonnes CO2 annually.

NKT has successfully completed the project of the power from shore cable system for the Martin Linge oil and gas field in Norway for the end client Equinor. The cable system solution from NKT plays a key part in making the field more carbon-efficient as is it powered from shore by the record breaking 163 kilometers long 145 kV high-voltage alternate current (HVAC) power cable. The project has been successfully executed in the challenging environment of the North Sea on behalf of Subsea 7.

- We are happy to continue the good collaboration with Subsea 7 and Equinor and to be supporting their focus on driving sustainable offshore operations with our extensive experience in turnkey solutions for the oil and gas sector. It is a great achievement for NKT having installed the world's longest HVAC submarine cable solution and we once again demonstrate that we have the inhouse expertise to design, develop and install solutions in very demanding and complex environments, says Andreas Berthou, Executive Vice President and Head of HV Solutions at NKT.

NKT has specially designed, engineered, manufactured and installed the cable order comprising the 145 kV three-core XLPE HVAC submarine cable including fiber optic links with a 55 MW capacity. Furthermore, a 3,5 km long, 17,5 kV infield cable was installed - including 500 meters of dynamic cable. The dynamic cable that connects the platform to a floating storage and offloading vessel (FSO) anchored outside the platform, was intensely engineered by NKT to withstand the dynamic motions.

The power from shore solution from NKT will help Equinor save 200,000 tonnes CO2 annually once the field is in operation as the activities of Martin Linge will be powered from the onshore power grid instead of onsite generators. Other advantages with the power from shore solution are reduced maintenance, less noise and vibration on the platform.

NKT has extensive experience in designing and installing power from shore solutions for the offshore oil and gas industry for projects such as Gjöa and Goliat. In 2018, NKT successfully commissioned the power from shore power cable solution for phase 1 of the Johan Sverdrup oil field in the North Sea and entered into an agreement with Equinor to design, engineer, produce and install the power from shore connection for the second phase of the development.

Pelle Fischer-Nielsen, External Communications Lead, +45 2223 5870