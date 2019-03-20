Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  NKT A/S    NKT   DK0010287663

NKT A/S

(NKT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

NKT A/S : finalizes the project with the world's longest HVAC submarine cable

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 10:50am EDT

NKT has handed over the 163 km long high-voltage cable system powering the Norwegian oil and gas field Martin Linge from the shore. The cable solution is the world's longest submarine HVAC cable installed and will help save 200,000 tonnes CO2 annually.

NKT has successfully completed the project of the power from shore cable system for the Martin Linge oil and gas field in Norway for the end client Equinor. The cable system solution from NKT plays a key part in making the field more carbon-efficient as is it powered from shore by the record breaking 163 kilometers long 145 kV high-voltage alternate current (HVAC) power cable. The project has been successfully executed in the challenging environment of the North Sea on behalf of Subsea 7.

- We are happy to continue the good collaboration with Subsea 7 and Equinor and to be supporting their focus on driving sustainable offshore operations with our extensive experience in turnkey solutions for the oil and gas sector. It is a great achievement for NKT having installed the world's longest HVAC submarine cable solution and we once again demonstrate that we have the inhouse expertise to design, develop and install solutions in very demanding and complex environments, says Andreas Berthou, Executive Vice President and Head of HV Solutions at NKT.

NKT has specially designed, engineered, manufactured and installed the cable order comprising the 145 kV three-core XLPE HVAC submarine cable including fiber optic links with a 55 MW capacity. Furthermore, a 3,5 km long, 17,5 kV infield cable was installed - including 500 meters of dynamic cable. The dynamic cable that connects the platform to a floating storage and offloading vessel (FSO) anchored outside the platform, was intensely engineered by NKT to withstand the dynamic motions.

The power from shore solution from NKT will help Equinor save 200,000 tonnes CO2 annually once the field is in operation as the activities of Martin Linge will be powered from the onshore power grid instead of onsite generators. Other advantages with the power from shore solution are reduced maintenance, less noise and vibration on the platform.

NKT has extensive experience in designing and installing power from shore solutions for the offshore oil and gas industry for projects such as Gjöa and Goliat. In 2018, NKT successfully commissioned the power from shore power cable solution for phase 1 of the Johan Sverdrup oil field in the North Sea and entered into an agreement with Equinor to design, engineer, produce and install the power from shore connection for the second phase of the development.

Contact

Pelle Fischer-Nielsen, External Communications Lead, +45 2223 5870

Disclaimer

NKT A/S published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 14:49:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NKT A/S
10:50aNKT A/S : finalizes the project with the world's longest HVAC submarine cable
PU
08:03aNKT A/S : Transactions of executives and related parties in NKT shares
AQ
06:35aNKT A/S : Appoints New CEO from ABB
AQ
03/19NKT A/S : appoints Alexander Kara, a senior power industry executive, CEO
AQ
03/01NKT A/S : Transactions of executives and related parties in NKT shares
AQ
02/28NKT A/S 2018 ANNUAL REPORT : Financial results below expectations in 2018, while..
AQ
02/27NKT A/S : Notice convening the NKT Annual General Meeting
AQ
2018NKT A/S : releases digital cable drum tracking solution
PU
2018NKT A/S : awarded its largest offshore export cable order ever for the Ostwind 2..
AQ
2018NKT A/S : is selected exclusive supplier of export cable system for Inch Cape of..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 1 418 M
EBIT 2019 -37,4 M
Net income 2019 -59,5 M
Debt 2019 447 M
Yield 2019 0,40%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
Capitalization 429 M
Chart NKT A/S
Duration : Period :
NKT A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NKT A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 14,6 €
Spread / Average Target -7,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Roland Munkerod Andersen Executive VP, Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Jens Peter Due Olsen Chairman
Dietmar Müller Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Anders Jensen Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jens Maaløe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NKT A/S32.66%487
KEYENCE CORPORATION23.36%71 865
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE19.12%46 737
EMERSON ELECTRIC14.51%42 052
NIDEC CORPORATION12.38%35 653
EATON CORPORATION PLC19.75%34 880
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.