Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  NLC India Limited    513683   INE589A01014

NLC INDIA LIMITED

(513683)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote MUMBAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 06/30
46.2 INR   -1.18%
03:14aNLC INDIA : Second fatal NLC India boiler blast in two months kills at least six
RE
03/05NLC INDIA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NLC India : Second fatal NLC India boiler blast in two months kills at least six

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 03:14am EDT

A boiler blast at miner and electricity generator NLC India Ltd's plant in Neyveli in the southern state of Tamil Nadu kill at least six people, a local police official said, the second deadly boiler explosion in two months.

The explosion also injured 16 people, who have been hospitalized, and follows a deadly blast at the same plant on May 7.

"Six people died on the spot. Sixteen others have been admitted," said S Latha, the inspector at a local police station in Neyveli, adding that the incident in May killed five and injured three.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Tom Hogue)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on NLC INDIA LIMITED
03:14aNLC INDIA : Second fatal NLC India boiler blast in two months kills at least six
RE
03/05NLC INDIA LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 103 B 1 366 M 1 366 M
Net income 2020 14 414 M 191 M 191 M
Net Debt 2020 269 B 3 562 M 3 562 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,20x
Yield 2020 16,0%
Capitalization 64 063 M 848 M 848 M
EV / Sales 2019 3,06x
EV / Sales 2020 3,20x
Nbr of Employees 16 445
Free-Float 17,8%
Chart NLC INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NLC India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NLC INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Rakesh Kumar Chairman & Managing Director
Jaikumar Srinivasan Chief Financial Officer & Director
R. Vikraman Director & Director-Human Resource
Naga Maheswar Rao Nadella Executive Director, Director-Planning & Projects
Indrajit Pal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NLC INDIA LIMITED-19.16%848
NTPC LTD-19.53%12 431
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.-17.15%6 267
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-16.73%5 654
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.-32.21%4 499
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED-24.66%4 438
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group