nLIGHT Corona Wins SPIE Prism Award for Innovation in Industrial Lasers

02/07/2019 | 05:42pm EST

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nLIGHT®, Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR), a global leader in semiconductor and industrial fiber lasers, today announced that its Corona™ fiber laser was named as the 2019 Prism Award winner for Industrial Lasers. The award from SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, recognizes outstanding examples of innovation in photonics. Industry expert judges review more than 150 applications for design and technology; novelty and innovation; need, market opportunity, and impact.

“We are honored to receive the Prism award and appreciate the recognition from our peers of how Corona is enabling performance improvements for our customers and their end users,” states Scott Keeney, nLIGHT Chief Executive Officer. “We are further excited by the continued development of our programmable lasers and the new applications they will help make possible.”

Corona fiber lasers are representative of the innovative products that nLIGHT continues to bring to the industrial laser market. Corona features real-time programmable beam quality enabled by all-fiber technology. This allows for rapid tuning of the laser to optimize machine tool performance across metal types, thicknesses, and applications.

“Corona exemplifies both the technical excellence and the tenacity of the nLIGHT team,” adds Keeney. “I am proud of the entire nLIGHT team and everyone involved in bringing this innovative product to market.”

Learn more about the Prism Awards and Corona.

About nLIGHT, Inc.

nLIGHT is a leading provider of high power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Our lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Vancouver, Wash., nLIGHT employs over 1,000 people with operations in the U.S., China and Finland. Learn more about nLIGHT at www.nlight.net.

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Melissa Taylor
melissa.taylor@nlight.net 
(360) 566-4460

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Jason Willey
Jason.willey@nlight.net
(360) 567-4890 

nLIGHT Logo - JPEG.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
