Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NLIGHT, Inc.    LASR

NLIGHT, INC.

(LASR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

nLIGHT Expands Corona Family with Launch of Two New Corona Fiber Lasers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 08:00am EST

VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nLIGHT®, Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR), a global innovator in industrial fiber lasers, today announced two key additions to the Corona™ product family, the CFX-12000 and the enhanced CFX-5000. At 12kW output power, the Corona CFX-12000 is the highest power fiber laser in our Corona product family. The enhanced CFX-5000 increases thin metal cutting speed by 20 percent while preserving CO2 like quality for thick mild steel cutting.

“The productivity gains our customers already experience with our high-power fiber lasers are significant,” said Jake Bell, nLIGHT general manager for industrial lasers. “As we continue to expand our Corona product offering to 12kW output power and to higher brightness at lower powers, we are enabling our customers with truly differentiated technology.”

nLIGHT Corona lasers provide unrivalled versatility by adjusting the size and shape of the output beam at full power, all within the fiber. Based on the needs of their application, users can choose from small diameter top-hat beams to large diameter donut-shaped beams without the cost, complexity, or reliability risks inherent to free-space optics. Job shops and enterprise companies benefit from the speed and cost advantages of traditional fiber lasers with the superior thick metal cutting of CO2 lasers.

The introduction of new Corona fiber lasers continues nLIGHT’s leadership in high-power laser innovation. The Corona product family now includes the CFX-12000, CFX-8000, CFX-6000, CFX-5000 with enhanced performance, CFX-4000, and CFX-3000.

See nLIGHT’s fiber lasers at Blechexpo, Nov. 5-8, booth 3108, Stuttgart, Germany and at FABTECH, Nov. 11-14, booth A3550, Chicago.

Learn more about Corona fiber lasers.

About nLIGHT, Inc.
nLIGHT is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company’s lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Vancouver, Wash., nLIGHT employs over 1,000 people with operations in the U.S., China, and Finland. Learn more about nLIGHT at www.nlight.net.

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Whitney Morris
whitney.morris@nlight.net 
(360) 713-5212

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Jason Willey
Jason.willey@nlight.net
(360) 567-4890

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NLIGHT, INC.
08:00anLIGHT Expands Corona Family with Launch of Two New Corona Fiber Lasers
GL
10/28nLIGHT Announces Dates for Upcoming Investor Conference Participation
GL
10/15nLIGHT, Inc. Announces Date for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release
GL
09/16nLIGHT Announces Availability of 15kW Fiber Laser
GL
08/22nLIGHT, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference
GL
08/07NLIGHT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
08/05NLIGHT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/05NLIGHT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statemen..
AQ
08/05nLIGHT, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
07/15nLIGHT, Inc. Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 178 M
EBIT 2019 -5,42 M
Net income 2019 -5,41 M
Finance 2019 154 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -103x
P/E ratio 2020 102x
EV / Sales2019 2,12x
EV / Sales2020 1,74x
Capitalization 531 M
Chart NLIGHT, INC.
Duration : Period :
nLIGHT, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NLIGHT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 19,43  $
Last Close Price 14,10  $
Spread / Highest target 77,3%
Spread / Average Target 37,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 6,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott H. Keeney Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David Pickett Chief Operating Officer
Ran Bareket Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Robert Martinsen Chief Technology Officer
Doug C. Carlisle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NLIGHT, INC.-20.70%531
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%254 361
INTEL CORPORATION20.40%245 819
NVIDIA CORPORATION51.75%123 377
BROADCOM INC.16.64%117 649
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS24.91%110 341
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group