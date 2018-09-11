Log in
nLIGHT, Inc. Announces Closing of Follow-on Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

09/11/2018 | 10:43pm CEST

VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR) today announced the closing of its follow-on public offering of 5,175,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $26.50 per share, which includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase 675,000 additional shares from nLIGHT. The number of shares sold in the offering included 3,654,763 shares sold by certain selling stockholders and 1,520,237 shares sold by nLIGHT. The company estimates net proceeds to nLIGHT from the offering to be approximately $37.9 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. In connection with the offering, the underwriters were granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price, which the underwriters exercised in full.  nLIGHT did not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders. nLIGHT intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital, capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes.

Stifel and Raymond James acted as lead book-running managers for the offering. Needham & Company, Canaccord Genuity and D.A. Davidson & Co. acted as co-managers for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus filed as part of an effective registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form S-1. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may be obtained from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at 415-364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com, or by contacting Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, FL 33716, by telephone at 800-248-8863 or by email at prospectus@raymondjames.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on September 6, 2018. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About nLIGHT, Inc.

nLIGHT is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers used in a broad range of applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets.

For more information contact:
Jason Willey
Investor Relations and Corporate Development
nLIGHT, Inc.
(360) 567-4890
jason.willey@nlight.net

nLIGHT Logo - JPEG.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
