nLIGHT, Inc. Announces Date for First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release

04/15/2019 | 04:11pm EDT

VANCOUVER, Wash., April 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR) announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2019 after the financial markets close on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. nLIGHT’s first quarter ended on March 31, 2019.

A conference call and simultaneous webcast to discuss the first quarter results will be held on Wednesday, May 8 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). An audio webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the company's web site at http://nlight.net/company/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call.

Access to the conference call will also be available by dialing 1-833-535-2198 (U.S., toll-free) or +1-412-902-6775 (international and toll), with the conference title: nLIGHT First Quarter 2019 Earnings.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Our lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Vancouver, Wash., nLIGHT employs over 1,000 people with operations in the U.S., China and Finland. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net.

For more information, contact:

Jason Willey
Investor Relations and Corporate Development
nLIGHT, Inc.
(360) 567-4890
jason.willey@nlight.net

nLIGHT Logo - JPEG.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
