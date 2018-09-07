Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Nlight Inc    LASR

NLIGHT INC (LASR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

nLIGHT, Inc. Announces Pricing of Follow-On Public Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 01:55am CEST

VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR) today announced the pricing of its follow-on public offering of 4,500,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $26.50 per share. 3,654,763 of the shares are being offered by certain selling stockholders and 845,237 of the shares are being offered by nLIGHT. nLIGHT will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders.  In addition, nLIGHT has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price. nLIGHT intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital, capital expenditures and other general corporate purposes.

The offering is expected to close on or about September 11, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

Stifel and Raymond James are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Needham & Company, Canaccord Genuity and D.A. Davidson & Co. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus filed as part of an effective registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form S-1. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained, when available, from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at 415-364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com, or by contacting Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, FL 33716, by telephone at 800-248-8863 or by email at prospectus@raymondjames.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on September 6, 2018. Copies of the registration statement, including the preliminary prospectus contained therein, can be accessed through the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About nLIGHT, Inc.

nLIGHT is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers used in a broad range of applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and oral statements made from time to time by nLIGHT’s representatives may contain, “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the proposed public offering and other references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on nLIGHT’s current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, nLIGHT’s business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are, by their nature, subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, nLIGHT’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. nLIGHT undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

For more information contact:
Jason Willey
Investor Relations and Corporate Development
nLIGHT, Inc.
(360) 567-4890
jason.willey@nlight.net

nLIGHT Logo - JPEG.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on NLIGHT INC
01:55anLIGHT, Inc. Announces Pricing of Follow-On Public Offering
GL
09/06NLIGHT : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Optical Power Density Control I..
AQ
09/05NLIGHT : Announces Corona, a Breakthrough Fiber Laser with Programmable Beam Qua..
AQ
09/05NLIGHT : Launches Follow-On Offering
AQ
09/04NLIGHT : Announces Corona, a Breakthrough Fiber Laser with Programmable Beam Qua..
AQ
09/04nLIGHT, Inc. Launches Follow-On Offering
GL
08/30NLIGHT : Semiconductor Lasers on NASA ICESat-2 Scheduled to Launch September 15 ..
AQ
08/29nLIGHT Semiconductor Lasers on NASA ICESat-2 Scheduled to Launch September 15..
GL
08/16NLIGHT : Patent Application Titled "Multi-Operation Laser Tooling For Deposition..
AQ
08/16NLIGHT : Patent Application Titled "Multicore Fiber-Coupled Optical Probing Tech..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/04nLIGHT launches follow-on offering 
08/28Benchmark initiates nLight at Sell 
08/08nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR) CEO Scott Keeney on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Trans.. 
08/08nLight beats by $0.01, beats on revenue 
08/07Notable earnings after Wednesday?s close 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 192 M
EBIT 2018 18,9 M
Net income 2018 10,5 M
Finance 2018 85,1 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 88,66
P/E ratio 2019 61,96
EV / Sales 2018 4,66x
EV / Sales 2019 3,82x
Capitalization 980 M
Chart NLIGHT INC
Duration : Period :
Nlight Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NLIGHT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 37,1 $
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott H. Keeney Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David Pickett Chief Operating Officer
Ran Bareket Chief Financial Officer
Robert Martinsen Chief Technology Officer
Doug C. Carlisle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NLIGHT INC0.00%1 072
INTEL CORPORATION3.38%221 144
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD.--.--%217 018
NVIDIA CORPORATION43.89%172 490
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.41%109 411
BROADCOM INC-13.81%94 724
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.