NLIGHT, Inc.

NLIGHT, INC.

(LASR)
News 
News

nLIGHT : to Present at Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference

06/02/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

nLIGHT, Inc. (Nasdaq: LASR), a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets, today announced that members of senior management are schedule to present at the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference at 4:40 p.m. ET on Monday, June 8, 2020.

The presentation will be webcast live and a recording will be available for a limited time at the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.nlight.net.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc. is a leading provider of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense applications. Our lasers are changing not only the way things are made but also the things that can be made. Headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, nLIGHT employs over 1,100 people with operations in the U.S., China and Finland. For more information, please visit www.nlight.net.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 196 M - -
Net income 2020 -23,9 M - -
Net cash 2020 102 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -34,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 839 M 839 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,76x
Nbr of Employees 1 100
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart NLIGHT, INC.
Duration : Period :
nLIGHT, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NLIGHT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 22,00 $
Last Close Price 21,81 $
Spread / Highest target 19,2%
Spread / Average Target 0,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott H. Keeney Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David Pickett Chief Operating Officer
Ran Bareket Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
Robert Martinsen Chief Technology Officer
Doug C. Carlisle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NLIGHT, INC.7.54%839
INTEL CORPORATION3.36%261 915
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-10.42%256 149
NVIDIA CORPORATION49.70%216 681
BROADCOM INC.-8.24%115 935
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-8.13%108 169
