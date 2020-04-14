Log in
NMC Health : Administrators of NMC Health revamp company's board

04/14/2020 | 02:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: General view of NMC specialty hospital in Abu Dhabi

The administrators of troubled hospital operator NMC Health have announced a new board for the London-listed company that brings in four new non-executive directors with international restructuring experience.

Previous board members, including executive chairman Faisal Belhoul have been removed, the administrators said in a statement.

The move came after London's High Court on Thursday placed NMC Health into administration, on the application of one of its biggest lenders, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB).

Michael Brenden Davis remains as interim chief executive officer and chief operating officer, but does not sit on the company's board, the administrators from Alvarez & Marsal said.

"We formed a new board with extensive restructuring experience to ensure more robust standards of governance in NMC Health," said Richard Fleming, joint administrator of NMC Health in a statement

"The board has already met to begin the detailed work necessary to create the governance platform in the Group supporting real stability for NMC?s operating businesses."

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 491 M
EBIT 2019 457 M
Net income 2019 272 M
Debt 2019 3 896 M
Yield 2019 13 452%
P/E ratio 2019 0,00x
P/E ratio 2020 0,00x
EV / Sales2019 1,56x
EV / Sales2020 1,34x
Capitalization 0,26 M
Chart NMC HEALTH PLC
Duration : Period :
NMC Health plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 12,55  $
Last Close Price 0,00  $
Spread / Highest target 2 615 303%
Spread / Average Target 1 007 904%
Spread / Lowest Target 284 776%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Brenden Davis Chief Executive Officer & COO-Healthcare
Faisal Jomaa Khalfan Belhoul Executive Chairman
Chandrakumari Raghuram Shetty Group Medical Director
Jonathan Bomford Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Patrick James Meade Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NMC HEALTH PLC-46.89%0
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-20.64%78 949
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-29.90%36 575
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-4.12%20 260
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-16.98%14 255
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-19.07%12 002
