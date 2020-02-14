NMC Health : Director Resignation

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Friday 14 February, 2020

NMC HEALTH PLC

(the 'Company')

Director resignation

The Company announces that Mr Khalifa Butti Omeir Bin Yousef has resigned as a director of the Company and its subsidiaries with immediate effect on 14 February 2020.

