NMC Health plc    NMC   GB00B7FC0762

NMC HEALTH PLC

(NMC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 02/14 03:43:39 am
815.3 GBp   -0.35%
03:14aNMC HEALTH : Director Resignation
PU
02/13LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 ends winning streak as pound rises, virus fears persist
RE
02/13NORGES BANK : - Form 8.3 - NMC Health PLC
PR
NMC Health : Director Resignation

02/14/2020 | 03:14am EST
Regulatory Story
Go to market news section
Director Resignation
Released 08:07 14-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 0455D
NMC Health Plc
14 February 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Friday 14 February, 2020

NMC HEALTH PLC

(the 'Company')

Director resignation

The Company announces that Mr Khalifa Butti Omeir Bin Yousef has resigned as a director of the Company and its subsidiaries with immediate effect on 14 February 2020.

Enquiries:

NMC Health plc


Simon Watkins, Group Company Secretary

+44 (0) 203 205 7313

Asjad Yayha, Head of Investor Relations

+971 (0) 56 219 0975



FTI Consulting


Edward Bridges / Simon Conway / Victoria Foster Mitchell

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Shane Dolan

+971 (0)4 437 2100

About NMC Health

NMC is one of the leading private healthcare operators in the Gulf Cooperation Council ('GCC') with an international network of multi-specialty inpatient and outpatient clinics and hospitals, specialized maternity and fertility clinics, and long-term care homes hospitals across nineteen countries. NMC also ranks as one of the top two in-vitro fertilisation operators globally. The NMC Health group is recognised as a leading provider of long-term medical care in the UAE through its subsidiary ProVita. Pursing a selective international expansion programme since 2016, NMC has total capacity of 2,207 licensed beds across its network. Moreover, the recent formation of a joint venture with GOSI/Hassana Investment Company provides a solid platform for continued growth in the GCC region's largest healthcare market. The NMC Health group treated over 7.5 million patients in 2018. The NMC Health group is also a leading UAE supplier of products and consumables coming from healthcare related products. NMC reported revenues of US$2.1 billion for the year ended 31 December 2018.

In April 2012, NMC was listed on the Premium Segment of the London Stock Exchange. NMC is a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Director Resignation - RNS

Disclaimer

NMC Health plc published this content on 14 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2020 08:13:07 UTC
